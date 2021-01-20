LIBBY WIERSEMA: Roasted vegetables make a colorful, delicious winter salad

The snacks have disappeared, the last of the cookies eaten, everyone is sick to death of turkey and it is cold outside.

Who needs some nourishing comfort food?

I do.

It’s the perfect time to reimagine those root vegetables that graced your holiday table by putting together a roasted winter salad. Warm, filling and delicious, it’s a dish that will break up the monotony of all of the soups, stews and casseroles we favor when the temps head south.

And it’s easy to put together. Tender, seasoned, roasted veggies make a wonderful dish on its own. But when you combine them with fresh greens and herbs and toss with a homemade vinaigrette, you’ve got a dish worthy of that buttery chardonnay you’ve been saving for spring.

And the rainbow of colors will help lift you from any cold-weather doldrums you might be bogged down in.

So, gather ye winter vegetables while ye may and go make ye a beautiful salad.

Roasted Winter Salad

For the roasted vegetables:

1 red onion

1 medium sweet potato (or 2 small)

4 carrots