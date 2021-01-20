LIBBY WIERSEMA: Roasted vegetables make a colorful, delicious winter salad

The snacks have disappeared, the last of the cookies eaten, everyone is sick to death of turkey and it is cold outside.
Who needs some nourishing comfort food?
I do.
It’s the perfect time to reimagine those root vegetables that graced your holiday table by putting together a roasted winter salad. Warm, filling and delicious, it’s a dish that will break up the monotony of all of the soups, stews and casseroles we favor when the temps head south.
And it’s easy to put together. Tender, seasoned, roasted veggies make a wonderful dish on its own. But when you combine them with fresh greens and herbs and toss with a homemade vinaigrette, you’ve got a dish worthy of that buttery chardonnay you’ve been saving for spring.
And the rainbow of colors will help lift you from any cold-weather doldrums you might be bogged down in.
So, gather ye winter vegetables while ye may and go make ye a beautiful salad.
Roasted Winter Salad
For the roasted vegetables:
1 red onion
1 medium sweet potato (or 2 small)
4 carrots
2 parsnips
8 baby potatoes (red, white or purple)
8 Brussels sprouts
1 Tbsp. olive oil
Salt and pepper
For the salad:
4 cups of mixed salad greens
1 Tbsp. olive oil
2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1 clove of garlic
2 Tbsp. of fresh basil
2 Tbsp. of fresh Italian parsley
Salt and pepper
½ cup of grated Pecorino or crumbled feta cheese
Method:
Preheat oven to 400. Wash and dry vegetables. Using a vegetable peeler, skin the carrots, parsnips and sweet potatoes. Halve the baby potatoes and Brussels sprouts, and cut the remaining veggies into 1-inch pieces. Toss them in a large bowl with 1 Tbsp. of olive oil and salt and pepper. Turn out onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper, being careful to arrange in a single layer. Roast for 30 to 40 minutes, or until veggies are tender.
While the veggies roast, make the vinaigrette. In a bowl, crush a peeled clove of garlic and rub across the surface. Mix all of the remaining ingredients except the cheese. Place mixed salad greens in a large salad bowl. Spoon roasted veggies onto the greens and drizzle with the dressing. Top with cheese and serve.
Libby Wiersema writes about dining, food trends and the state’s culinary history for Discover South Carolina as well as other print and online media. Contact her at libbyscarolinaspoon@gmail.com.