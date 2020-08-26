LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Creating healthy children the 5-2-1-0 way

I like simple instructions. Is there really anyone who always wants to do things the hard way?
The 5-2-1-0 plan is one of the easiest methods for creating healthy habits in our children. I use this plan frequently when I am counseling families about living healthier lives, and the truth is it actually works for the whole family.
What is 5-2-1-0? Several programs across the United States utilize this message, and a quick online search will direct you to a ton of resources that you can access. In a nutshell, it is a simple message of how to cultivate healthier habits.
The “5” stands for having at least that many servings of fruits and vegetables each day. We know that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables is associated with lower rates of chronic disease. Because these foods have a higher water content, they are also lower in calories, and that helps with weight management. Replacing other snacks with fruits and vegetables is a simple way to increase your intake as you aim for those 5 servings.
The “2” suggests that you limit recreational screen time to two hours or less. With the amount of technology that we use in our daily activities, whether it be school or work, we know that we spend a lot of time in front of some type of screen or other. Screen time in this case refers to free time that we spend on the computer, playing video games and watching TV. If it has a screen – it counts as screen time.
Keep in mind it is possible that you can get adequate physical activity and still spend too much time in front of a screen. Having some rules and limits for screen time is important. Being aware of the content your child is watching is important as well. We know that there are people who prey on our children through the internet, and we know that there are not enough barriers for our children to access content that we would rather they not watch or participate in. Being an active participant with your child allows you to see all of the areas they are exploring.
The “1” encourages one or more hours of physical activity daily. We all could benefit from moving our bodies more. The recommendations for children under 5 years of age are as follows:
• Under 12 months: Engage in structured and unstructured physical activities each day that are devoted to developing motor skills and exploring movement.
• 12 to 36 months: Engage in structured physical activities for at least 30 minutes per day plus unstructured physical activities for at least 60 minutes per day.
• 3 to 5 years old: Engage in structured physical activities for at least 60 minutes per day and unstructured physical activities for at least 60 minutes per day.
• 6 to 17 years old: Engage in 1 hour of physical activity per day, most of which is moderate- or vigorous-intensity aerobic activity such as biking, swimming and running. Muscle-strengthening activities at least 3 days per week, such as sit-ups, push-ups or climbing activities on a playground. Bone-strengthening activities at least 3 days per week, such as jumping rope, hitting a tennis ball or doing gymnastics.
The “0” refers to the number of sugar-sweetened beverages you should strive for each day. Sweetened beverages include fruit drinks, soda, sports drinks and other beverages with added sugars or syrups. An increased consumption of these beverages has been linked with dental cavities and weight gain.
As you look over this list, think about the ways that you can improve your own habits. I think most of us are guilty of not following some of these guidelines ourselves. Children mirror what they see and are exposed to. If these things are not happening in your home because you do not do it, how are we supposed to expect our children to follow through?
If you have other topics you would like me to address, send me an email at Kimberly.Alton@cprmc.com. Until next time…Live Healthy!
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.
