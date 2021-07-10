MAJ. MELISSA SCOTT: Blue hydrangeas and Jesus

With all of the uncertainty and division in our world today (look around you; read the papers; watch the news; you know what I’m talking about), we could all use some hope … and how many of us from time to time need that second chance and that hand up when things are holding us down. We all need the beauty of blue hydrangeas.

Did you know that one year you’ll have blue hydrangeas and the next year you could have pink or purple? MIND BLOWN! It all depends on the pH levels in the soil. I always thought that if you planted blue hydrangeas … you got blue Hydrangeas. To keep them that deep beautiful blue, the pH in the soil has to be at or lower than 5.5. (Disclaimer: My thumbs are NOT green.)

It all depends on the soil. Which reminds me of the parable of the sower that can be found in three of the four Gospels. You’ll recall that some of the seeds fell along the path and were trampled or eaten by birds. Some seeds fell on the rocks and grew but soon withered because they had no roots or moisture. And some seeds fell among thorns, and as they grew, the thorns grew and choked them. But some of the seed fell on good soil and grew and grew and yielded a hundredfold.

There’s a chorus we used to sing as children in Sunday School that says: Read your Bible, pray every day and you’ll grow, grow, grow!