MAJ. MELISSA SCOTT: Blue hydrangeas and Jesus

If you know anything about me, you know these three things for sure.
No. 1: I love Jesus.
No. 2: I love my family.
No. 3: I love BLUE HYDRANGEAS!
I have loved blue hydrangeas since I was in high school and had to read “To Kill A Mockingbird” in literature class. Do you remember when Scout and Jem would have to walk by Old Mrs. Dubose’s house on the way to town? Every time they would pass by her house, she yelled horrible things about them and Atticus. Then one day Jem had had enough, so he took Scout’s baton and destroyed all of Mrs. Dubose’s hydrangea bushes. I think they might have been camellia bushes, but in my mind I always pictured hydrangeas.
For his punishment, Atticus made Jem go to her house every day and read to her. Scout went with him for support. After weeks of spending their afternoons reading to Mrs. Dubose, Atticus told them that they didn’t have to go back. He then explained to Jem that she was very sick and had become dependent on morphine. His reading to her every day made it possible for her to break the hold that morphine had on her. She passed away soon after … free from her addiction.
In my mind, the hydrangeas became a symbol of hope … a symbol of second chances … a symbol of freedom from things that hold us down. … And besides … they’re just pretty.
With all of the uncertainty and division in our world today (look around you; read the papers; watch the news; you know what I’m talking about), we could all use some hope … and how many of us from time to time need that second chance and that hand up when things are holding us down. We all need the beauty of blue hydrangeas.
Did you know that one year you’ll have blue hydrangeas and the next year you could have pink or purple? MIND BLOWN! It all depends on the pH levels in the soil. I always thought that if you planted blue hydrangeas … you got blue Hydrangeas. To keep them that deep beautiful blue, the pH in the soil has to be at or lower than 5.5. (Disclaimer: My thumbs are NOT green.)
It all depends on the soil. Which reminds me of the parable of the sower that can be found in three of the four Gospels. You’ll recall that some of the seeds fell along the path and were trampled or eaten by birds. Some seeds fell on the rocks and grew but soon withered because they had no roots or moisture. And some seeds fell among thorns, and as they grew, the thorns grew and choked them. But some of the seed fell on good soil and grew and grew and yielded a hundredfold.
There’s a chorus we used to sing as children in Sunday School that says: Read your Bible, pray every day and you’ll grow, grow, grow!
How’s your soil? Has it become so rocky that nothing good can take root? Is it so thorny that goodness is choked out? Or is it that perfect pH level for blue hydrangeas and Jesus! They both make my heart smile!