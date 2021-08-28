MAJ. MELISSA SCOTT: Lightnin’ bugs and new friends

But because of COVID-19 restrictions, camp was a little different this year. To keep the exposure to so many people down, the camp was divided into groups, so you taught the same children for each class and activity.

These groups, or pods, did everything together. They ate together, played together, swam together, were in cabins together … (you get the idea).

Having camp this way had its challenges, but it had many more blessings. It was such a joy to sit back and watch as the campers got to really know each other and to develop friendships. And as the week went on, you could see how those friendships grew. I still have many friends from friendships that started at a camp many years ago.

As noted, the campers in the groups did everything together … including worship. During our worship time, we were reminded that we are known by our Creator and are loved beyond measure. It’s a beautiful thing to see children singing and praying together.

When campers in my husband’s group were worshipping together, a little boy came to him and asked if he would help him pray. My husband asked the little guy what he wanted to pray about. The little boy’s answer was priceless. He said, “I want Jesus to be my friend. Do you think he will?”

Yes, precious boy, I know He will!