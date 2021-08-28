MAJ. MELISSA SCOTT: Lightnin’ bugs and new friends

When I was growing up, one of my favorite things to do on a summer’s night was to catch lightnin’ bugs. Some folks call them fireflies.
As soon as the sun would go down, we’d start to see that little yellow glow and the fun would begin. We grabbed our Mason jars (of course with holes in the lids) and start filling the jars to make our “lanterns.”
Back then, it seemed like there were hundreds or thousands of lightnin’ bugs. There were so many you couldn’t tell the difference between the twinkling lightnin’ bugs and the twinkling stars! But as I grew up and stopped making “lightnin’ bug lanterns,” it seemed like the number of these glowing creatures has dwindled. I often wonder: Have the numbers really decreased or do grown-up eyes just not see them anymore?
As it turns out, all over North America and throughout the world the numbers have dwindled due to light pollution and other issues like the use of pesticides and the loss of their habitat. This makes my heart sad. Oh, how I long to see that yellow glow on a summer’s night.
A few weeks ago, my husband and I had the opportunity and the blessing to serve at our summer camp in Denton, North Carolina. We taught Bible classes and were leaders for other activities. Usually at camp you would teach Bible class to one group of campers and the next class you would have another group of kids and for other activities you could have an entirely different group of kids.
But because of COVID-19 restrictions, camp was a little different this year. To keep the exposure to so many people down, the camp was divided into groups, so you taught the same children for each class and activity.
These groups, or pods, did everything together. They ate together, played together, swam together, were in cabins together … (you get the idea).
Having camp this way had its challenges, but it had many more blessings. It was such a joy to sit back and watch as the campers got to really know each other and to develop friendships. And as the week went on, you could see how those friendships grew. I still have many friends from friendships that started at a camp many years ago.
As noted, the campers in the groups did everything together … including worship. During our worship time, we were reminded that we are known by our Creator and are loved beyond measure. It’s a beautiful thing to see children singing and praying together.
When campers in my husband’s group were worshipping together, a little boy came to him and asked if he would help him pray. My husband asked the little guy what he wanted to pray about. The little boy’s answer was priceless. He said, “I want Jesus to be my friend. Do you think he will?”
Yes, precious boy, I know He will!
There’s a song by Israel Houghton and Michael Gungor that says, “Who am I that You are mindful of me? That You hear me when I call. Is it true that You are thinking of me? How You love me, it’s amazing! I am a friend of God. … He calls me friend!”