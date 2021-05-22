MAJ. MELISSA SCOTT: Sun-seekers and Son seekers

‘Spring has sprung … the grass is riz … I wonder where them flowers is!”

I hope I’m not the only one who remembers this little ditty from childhood. Maybe I am … but that’s OK.

I remember those first days of warm weather going to school wearing a heavy jacket but getting off the bus with the jacket in my locker and the next morning wearing another one because it was cold in the morning. You see where I’m going with this? I ended the school year with a lot of jackets in my locker!

The feeling of the warm sun on my face while walking home from the bus stop was pure joy after a long cold winter. Watching the trees bloom and grass turn greener and greener. And then came the dandelions. I didn’t care that they were really weeds. I just thought they were pretty and made really cool necklaces when you string them together.

And how I loved the smell of honeysuckle. We used to pull the ends off to suck the “juice” out, and to my 10-year-old mind, it really tasted like honey!