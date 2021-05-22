MAJ. MELISSA SCOTT: Sun-seekers and Son seekers

‘Spring has sprung … the grass is riz … I wonder where them flowers is!”
I hope I’m not the only one who remembers this little ditty from childhood. Maybe I am … but that’s OK.
I remember those first days of warm weather going to school wearing a heavy jacket but getting off the bus with the jacket in my locker and the next morning wearing another one because it was cold in the morning. You see where I’m going with this? I ended the school year with a lot of jackets in my locker!
The feeling of the warm sun on my face while walking home from the bus stop was pure joy after a long cold winter. Watching the trees bloom and grass turn greener and greener. And then came the dandelions. I didn’t care that they were really weeds. I just thought they were pretty and made really cool necklaces when you string them together.
And how I loved the smell of honeysuckle. We used to pull the ends off to suck the “juice” out, and to my 10-year-old mind, it really tasted like honey!
But the best part of those spring days was that summer was just around the corner! Yay! I would soon be headed to summer camp! Swimming, canoeing, hikes, meeting new friends and seeing old ones. (I’m still friends with many of those camp friends from long ago.) In fact, I married one of those friends from Band Camp!
Those summer days of childhood were filled with sunshine, freedom, friends, watermelon, homemade ice cream and sunflowers.
Oh, how I love sunflowers! The coolest thing about sunflowers is that they turn toward the sun. They truly are “sun-seekers”! And did you know that sunflowers remove toxins from the soil! How awesome is that!
But what I love most about sunflowers is the reminder that they give us to not just be sun-seekers but to be Son-seekers! Jeremiah 29: 12-13 says, “Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.”
And what’s really awesome is He can and will remove the toxins from sin in our lives.
So be a sunflower! Stand strong and follow the Son!
Melissa A. Scott is a major with The Salvation Army in Florence.