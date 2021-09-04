MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON: Blood is thicker than water

AND, when folk choose to engage in other peoples’ business, friendships are often destroyed, in spite of the fact that the very marriage and/or relationship they inserted themselves later finds the ability to reconcile. I’ve seen all of these scenarios played out, all in the name of that blood we deem thicker than water.

In the literal sense, none could argue this point: blood is thicker than water. But, have you considered what this phrase means for us spiritually? As I said at the onset, this idiom is inclusive of the community of faith. I think we got the phrase right. Blood is thicker than water. But I think we’ve gotten the context all wrong. You see, the bond that connects the community of faith is the blood sacrifice that was made on our behalf. God loved us so much that he sent his only begotten son to shed his blood for the remission of our sins, and that makes us blood relatives. That blood not only saves us from our sins, but it guarantees us eternal life and makes us all a part of the body of Christ.