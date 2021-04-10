MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON: Go and live your life!

This week has been a lot of things to a lot of people. For many educators, parents with young children and college students, it was spring break, while for those who enjoy golf, it has been a week for the Masters.

For me and other persons of faith, it is the week following what we know as Holy Week, the week that began on Palm Sunday and ended eight days later on Easter Sunday morning.

During this Post-Resurrection week, I find myself pondering as I reflect upon, not only what happened during Holy Week but upon some of the happenings of this week. I was hoping that after this year-long battle against COVID-19 and all of the other pandemics we’ve had to endure, we would be on the road to recovery. But, after observing the tragedy of Good Friday, the sorrow of Black Saturday and the joy of Resurrection Sunday, I am reminded once again of the frailty of life. On a week that should be somewhat of an after-party, families and communities-at-large have been shaken by the loss of loved ones.

As it’s been said before, the Kingdom of Heaven is now and not yet. We are living between the Resurrection and the Second Coming.