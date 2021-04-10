MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON: Go and live your life!

This week has been a lot of things to a lot of people. For many educators, parents with young children and college students, it was spring break, while for those who enjoy golf, it has been a week for the Masters.
For me and other persons of faith, it is the week following what we know as Holy Week, the week that began on Palm Sunday and ended eight days later on Easter Sunday morning.
During this Post-Resurrection week, I find myself pondering as I reflect upon, not only what happened during Holy Week but upon some of the happenings of this week. I was hoping that after this year-long battle against COVID-19 and all of the other pandemics we’ve had to endure, we would be on the road to recovery. But, after observing the tragedy of Good Friday, the sorrow of Black Saturday and the joy of Resurrection Sunday, I am reminded once again of the frailty of life. On a week that should be somewhat of an after-party, families and communities-at-large have been shaken by the loss of loved ones.
As it’s been said before, the Kingdom of Heaven is now and not yet. We are living between the Resurrection and the Second Coming.
Since Sunday, I’ve witnessed family members who had to bury their mom, a daughter and a sister. I learned this past Thursday that a young child, who attended the church I pastor with his adoptive parents, died while on vacation this week. I heard on the news that there was a shooting that left a 24-year-old man and an 18-year-old young lady dead at the scene. Then, I read about a South Carolina physician, his wife, two grandchildren and a repair man who were shot and killed in the home, while the other repair man fights for his life.
During this post-Resurrection week, it was my belief that we could be hopeful after fighting a year-long battle against this ruthless enemy we know as COVID-19, but, as life unfolds, how can we be certain?
I am encouraged by a quote given in a news article that referenced a blog written by the now-deceased physician I mentioned above. He spoke on the frailty of life but reminded us of the importance of taking the time “to say the things we deeply feel to people whom we deeply care about.” He reminded us of the uncertainty of life. “Things happen,” he is quoted as saying, and, “Lives are unexpectedly changed or ended. And it happens suddenly.”
We are just one week past Resurrection Sunday, and we already need to be reminded of what that means, in part because of things that happened, suddenly. It seems as if many have already forgotten about the sacrifice that was made and the reason we celebrated just seven days ago.
The ultimate sacrifice was made on Good Friday, but after that, the miracle of all miracles happened – Easter Sunday came when God resurrected his son from the grave!
I have experienced unexpected changes in my own life, but I find hope in the Resurrection. Our lives are indeed fragile and fleeting, and some things that happen will be beyond our control, but those are not the things I want us to focus upon. As we move past Good Friday, Black Saturday and Resurrection Sunday, and transition into our Post-Resurrection life, I want to encourage each of us to focus on that which truly matters. For me, it’s Faith, Family and Friends, in that order.
Reading excerpts from the physician’s blog reminded me of two stories that I’ve read. One story is about a man named Ezekiel who found himself in a valley of dry bones. He was told to prophesy or to speak to those bones, and when he spoke to the bones, they connected with one another and formed an army. The other is about a man named Elisha, who brought a dead man who was thrown into his grave back to life.
Many of us are walking through life as though we are dead. We are holding on to hurt caused in a previous relationship. We are holding on to hatred because of an old disagreement. We are hanging on to yesterday rather than seizing the blessings of today.
The death and burial of Jesus is a reminder to each of us that our sins have been forgiven and buried in a grave to return no more. Resurrection Sunday is a reminder that Jesus rose from the grave and left. He is not hanging out at the grave, and neither should we.
When we hold on to anger, resentment, bitterness and hatred, we are in essence hanging out at the grave. Jesus rose to give us life, so go and live yours!
