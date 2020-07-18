In my June column, I shared my perspective of three historic wounds that are still permeating the lives of the American people: racism, classism and sexism.
I didn’t delve too deeply but instead simply introduced the subject in hopes of sparking some much-needed dialogue. My mission was accomplished. I received numerous phone calls, emails and text messages, and at least one person snail-mailed a well-written response. I am fully aware that I am not the only one affected by these isms, but I also understand that everyone has their own views as it relates to each of them.
Today, I want to pick up where I left off, but rather than speak on all three isms, I want to address one of them: sexism. The Oxford dictionary defines sexism as prejudice, stereotyping or discrimination, typically against women, on the basis of gender. It is the belief that one sex is superior or more valuable than another.
This concept is thought to have emerged from the second wave of feminism in the 1960s through the ’80s, formulated to raise awareness of the oppression of girls and women. Men were joining the armed forces to fight in the war, so women were hired to fill the jobs vacated by them. Once the men returned, the women were fired from their positions and replaced by those men. Men were viewed as superior to women; therefore, they received preferential treatment in the job market, just one example of the ongoing sexist practices.
Sexism occurs both within and across social and racial lines, not only in America but worldwide. It happens in white America, black America, rich America and poor America, with one major objective: discrimination based upon sex/gender. It is often the vehicle that fuels rape, domestic violence, sex trafficking and gender inequality, and it builds social barriers to women’s and girls’ success in various arenas.
There are those who place limitations on how women should dress, when women should speak and what roles women should be allowed to play in various social, political or religious circles. Despite the fact that women’s representation in some career fields is relatively high, some people still view women as subservient, unsuitable and ill-equipped to perform in many professions.
This is why we hear comments such as “America isn’t ready for a female president,” or “The church isn’t ready for a female pastor,” or “God didn’t call women.” We can label it whatever we want, but it is blatant discrimination — also known as sexism.
In the faith community, there are those who self-identify as complementarian or egalitarian, but these labels often become smokescreens that lead to blurry vision.
An egalitarian believes that men and women are equal and deserve equal rights, yet, more often than not, rhetoric over rights fails when it comes to the ordination or call of women to leadership roles.
Contrarily, a complementarian believes that while men and women are equal in worth, they have separate though equal roles. Complementarians believe that only men should hold church leadership positions over other men, which would automatically eliminate women from a pastoral role. Regardless of denomination, I believe we would find those churches that adhere to one of these positions or fall somewhere in between the two and regardless to where they fall, if it is within these confines, they are inadvertently operating with a sexist mindset.
Sexism not only continues to survive but thrive in the community of faith. Churches and other communities of faith are disempowering and marginalizing women from the pulpit to the pews. It is not the property of one theological or denominational position over another but a matter of the hearts of the men and women who make up the church. It is an often subtle, yet deep-seated desire to ignore or discredit the voices of women. It is the insistence that women are ill-equipped and unqualified to fulfill certain roles and the belief that women are instead created for other nonessential positions in the body of Christ. It is an easily unnoticed idolization of manhood practiced by men and women alike, and it (sexism) exists in the church!
In spite of the fact that Galatians 3:28 says, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus,” many of those who identify as Christians are guilty as charged. As a community of faith, we must reverse these discriminatory practices.
Sexism and the marginalization of women exists as a result of our failure to do as Jesus commanded in Mark 12:31. We must “love our neighbor as ourselves.” We must create a culture within the community of faith that allows women to thrive rather than just survive. We must make the voices and spiritual gifts of women a priority, regardless of our personal preferences or theological differences.
And we must take God’s call to “mutual” submission seriously. God has called each of us to be a part of his redemptive work, and this can only be done when we rid our community of all of the isms that exist.
There is no place for sexism in the community of faith.
