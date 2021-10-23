MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON: Preparation is key!

It is time for us to be a more responsible people. We must prepare for both life and death. We can make the most out of life by preparing for death. People will often say, ‘I’m living my best life,” but if dying tomorrow means someone else will find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place because you did not handle your business, then you are not living your best life at all but are instead living as a train wreck waiting to happen that could cause your loved ones to lose everything they have. In the good book that I refer to as my blueprint for living, we are taught that “death will come “like a thief in the night.” and that you must, therefore, be in a constant state of readiness. That same book teaches that there was a man who both lived and died, and he did that so that we could not only have life but have life more abundantly. In order to do this, we must be prepared.