MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON: The Blessing of FORGIVENESS

Since sharing my thoughts on the blessing of letting go, I have been somewhat consumed with the thought of forgiveness.
You see, I encouraged those whose read that column to let go and let God have his way, but I now realize that letting go and forgiveness go hand in hand. As a matter of fact, if you are still harboring ill feelings toward your offenders, perhaps you are still holding on to something or someone you thought you released.
Based upon definitions and descriptions listed in various dictionaries and scholarly articles, forgiveness is in no way akin to vengeance or resentment. To forgive is to consciously and deliberately release those persons or groups who have caused you harm, without feelings of vengeance, resentment, guilt or anxiety.
My spiritual mother, the late Minister Cyremthia Alexander, once said, “When you forgive, it doesn’t hurt to remember anymore,” and that makes a whole lot of sense. You see, forgiving doesn’t necessarily equate to forgetting. We use that cliché, forgive and forget, but things that matter and people who are/were important are not so easily forgotten, even when they have wronged us.
Although we convince ourselves that out of sight is out of mind, the very mention of their names, thoughts of their actions or being in their presence can cause a plethora of emotions – good, bad or indifferent. This is because, in spite of what they’ve done, they matter, and what they did matters, and true forgiveness has not taken place. Forgetting could in essence impede the process of forgiveness.
Often, in relationships, feelings are hurt, tears are shed and hearts are broken. Dreams become nightmares and disappointments become our reality. Our expectations are one thing, but we get something different. We want to be loved one way, but they love differently. We wanted permanence, but they are only there temporarily.
More often than not, in these instances, the relationships are severed and someone is left needing closure. Whether you over-expected or they underachieved, it is over, and it is time to move on, and sometimes, the only closure that you are going to get is that of forgiveness. Forgive them for not loving you the way you wanted to be loved and forgive yourself for believing that they could.
Although my reference to forgiveness points more toward romantic relationships in the preceding paragraph, sometimes the hurt you experience comes from other connections. The act of forgiveness is crucial in these relationships as well. When you’ve been hurt or betrayed by a family member, friend, employer or community member, these same principles can be applied. It has been said that “Hurt people will always hurt other people,” but you can choose to be a wounded healer. This begins with the act of forgiveness.
Leading researchers on forgiveness, Robert Enright and Richard Fitzgibbons, suggest, “True forgiveness doesn't erase the wrong that has been done, but rather, it frees the person who was hurt.” I have seen the adverse effects abuse can have on a child or spouse. I have witnessed firsthand the trauma associated with discrimination given by toxic leaders and insecure co-workers. I have seen friends fall in and out of friendship because of betrayal, jealousy and envy.
And, I, myself, have been the victim of racism and sexism, but through it all, I had to learn to forgive – not to forget, but to forgive. Forgiveness is the best option for dealing with and freeing yourself from the memory of wrongful pain, and it is also an opportunity to help other people, even the person who hurt you.
It is important to remember so you can avoid making the same mistakes twice. It is important to remember so you can help others who might find themselves in similar situations. It is important to remember because it can be a testament of the progress you have made.
But while you remember, you must also embrace forgiveness. By embracing forgiveness, you can experience the joy of the Lord as your strength, peace in the midst of all of your storms, hope in a bright future in spite of the fact that things may seem dim right now, and an attitude of gratitude.
As a people of faith, we must always be willing to forgive. It is not always easy, but I am glad we have the perfect example of forgiveness to guide us in our process. The Good Book that I read, the Holy Bible, which is my blueprint for living, teaches lessons on forgiveness. The one I am most appreciative of is that of Jesus Christ when he hung on the cross. He said to God, about those who hurt him, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
Things are going to happen in your lives. People are going to mistreat you. Relationships are sometimes going to be severed.
Wherever you find yourself in these processes, let go by releasing forgiveness into the atmosphere. It may or may not reconcile you with the one who caused you harm, but it will reconcile you with God. An unforgiving heart separates us from enjoying the benefits of relying upon God’s wisdom, and it separates us from growing more of the Fruit of the Spirit in our lives. Let us receive the blessing of forgiveness by being more willing to forgive.
Michelle M. Law-Gordon is the pastor of Open Door Baptist Church and a lifelong member of New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence. She is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact her and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.