MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON: The Blessing of FORGIVENESS

And, I, myself, have been the victim of racism and sexism, but through it all, I had to learn to forgive – not to forget, but to forgive. Forgiveness is the best option for dealing with and freeing yourself from the memory of wrongful pain, and it is also an opportunity to help other people, even the person who hurt you.

It is important to remember so you can avoid making the same mistakes twice. It is important to remember so you can help others who might find themselves in similar situations. It is important to remember because it can be a testament of the progress you have made.

But while you remember, you must also embrace forgiveness. By embracing forgiveness, you can experience the joy of the Lord as your strength, peace in the midst of all of your storms, hope in a bright future in spite of the fact that things may seem dim right now, and an attitude of gratitude.

As a people of faith, we must always be willing to forgive. It is not always easy, but I am glad we have the perfect example of forgiveness to guide us in our process. The Good Book that I read, the Holy Bible, which is my blueprint for living, teaches lessons on forgiveness. The one I am most appreciative of is that of Jesus Christ when he hung on the cross. He said to God, about those who hurt him, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”