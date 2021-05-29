MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON: The blessing of letting go …

Sometimes, we hold on when it is obvious that we should let go. We convince ourselves that letting go or walking away from someone or something we planned to stick with means we have failed. We question our ability to enjoy fruitful lives without the very person or thing that is in fact leading us to a slow death, and thus we struggle with the idea of moving forward. There will be times when the only way forward is to walk away … to let go.

I believe agreements are made or contracts are signed in good faith to be kept, but there are times when contracts and agreements need to be broken. We accept a position, with every intention of staying, but then resign and walk away before our contract expires, or we are let go before the probationary period ends.

Why? Because letting go, being let go or walking away was indeed the best course of action for our lives. Like many of you, I believe that God ordains marriage, but I don’t believe all marriages are ordained by God or that all marriages will last until parted by a physical death. God designed the institution of marriage for a perfect world, but, as a result of sin, that world no longer exists.