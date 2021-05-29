MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON: The blessing of letting go …

Have you ever thought something would be forever only to later learn that it was only for a little while?
Have you ever promised to never let go only to realize that holding on was detrimental not only to your peace but also to your health?
Have you ever committed to staying only to realize the best thing to do was walk away?
At one time or another, all of us can say, “We’ve been there.” Letting go/walking away is perhaps one of the greatest challenges we experience in life. Whether we speak of our jobs, marital or other relationships, organizational affiliations or other decisions or commitments we’ve made, none of us wants to feel like a failure. None of us wants to feel like we’ve broken a promise. None of us wants to feel as though we’ve wasted our time or we lost out.
Letting go isn’t always a bad thing. Walking away doesn’t always mean we failed.
Are you in a marriage that has seemingly been broken for so long that you no longer remember when things were good? Are you on a job that pays the bills but steals your joy and shatters your peace? Is your circle of friends filled with parasites and leeches – those who attach themselves to you for what they can get and suck the very life out of you in the process?
Are you in a relationship that has diminished your self-esteem, continuously breaks your heart, drains you financially, hurts you physically and/or manipulates you mentally? Are you on an emotional roller coaster unable to discern a way of escape? If any of these scenarios describe your current situation, perhaps it is time to let go … to walk away.
Sometimes, we hold on when it is obvious that we should let go. We convince ourselves that letting go or walking away from someone or something we planned to stick with means we have failed. We question our ability to enjoy fruitful lives without the very person or thing that is in fact leading us to a slow death, and thus we struggle with the idea of moving forward. There will be times when the only way forward is to walk away … to let go.
I believe agreements are made or contracts are signed in good faith to be kept, but there are times when contracts and agreements need to be broken. We accept a position, with every intention of staying, but then resign and walk away before our contract expires, or we are let go before the probationary period ends.
Why? Because letting go, being let go or walking away was indeed the best course of action for our lives. Like many of you, I believe that God ordains marriage, but I don’t believe all marriages are ordained by God or that all marriages will last until parted by a physical death. God designed the institution of marriage for a perfect world, but, as a result of sin, that world no longer exists.
Sin shows up in the form of infidelity, insecurity, domestic violence, a desire to be in control and other sinful natures. In addition, marriage was designed to be a sacred example of God’s unconditional love for humanity, but many believers have not fully embraced this love for their own lives, therefore they are unable to exemplify it toward others. For this reason, many marriages end in divorce and many engagements end before they ever reach the altar, because someone had enough sense to let go and walk away.
I’ve experienced this first-hand in my own life. I have been the one who chose to let go, and I walked away, but I’ve also experienced being let go and left behind. In every instance, I “let God,” and guess what? Not only did I survive; I continue to thrive.
In my 50-plus years of living, I was blessed to have a healthy, wholesome marriage that ended when death did us part, but I’ve also experienced broken engagements. I have worked jobs that were never intended to be a career. I have resigned from jobs, and I have been terminated. I have walked away, and I have also been let go, but each of those experiences prepared me for my future.
I have maintained healthy friendships, but I have also dismissed some folk out of my life. Walking away, letting go or being let go did not destroy me nor has being rejected impeded my progress. Instead, these actions actually gave me a push in the direction of my God-given purpose. You see, letting go or walking away doesn’t always signal failure, nor does it always mean the end.
At times, even Jesus walked away, or he allowed others to walk away from him.
I don’t know your situation or your circumstance. I don’t know the obstacles you’ve had to overcome, nor do I know the challenges you are facing right now. I don’t know if you walked away or if you were left behind.
But what I do know is that God has not abandoned you. You can count on him. He was with you yesterday; he is with you today; and he will still be with you tomorrow, but you have to be willing to follow his lead.
Perhaps God is using this experience to free you. Perhaps God is using this experience as a time of refreshing to do a new thing in your life.
Are you willing to let go or to be let go from the former things so God can expose you to something new? This might require that you walk away from others or allow others to walk away from you so you can begin again.
May God grant you the courage to let go, the faith to walk away and the perseverance to continue moving forward.
Michelle M. Law-Gordon is the pastor of Open Door Baptist Church and a lifelong member of New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence. She is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact her and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.