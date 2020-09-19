MIKE HENDERSON: Even if we feel like a goldfish, God cares for us

Ever feel like a goldfish? I have.
A couple of months ago, I was diagnosed with the virus that’s going around. After visiting the doctor and getting the medicines I needed, I went home. Where I stayed inside for the two weeks.
When I wasn’t sleeping, I was walking from one room in the house to another. Just like a goldfish. Seeing the same thing over and over.
I found out that most television is no more interesting than that little treasure chest that opens and closes at the bottom of the aquarium. Once you’ve seen it a few times, you’ve seen all it has to offer.
I started feeling better, but my oxygen levels went down. Off to the hospital, and from the ER into the isolation unit.
I could not concentrate on anything, nor could anyone see me. I couldn’t read or surf the internet.
Cabin fever came along. I could see the small headline in the Morning News: “Methodist minister wrecks hospital room, hangs self in a fit of boredom.”
Finally, I decided to lay down and recite Psalms I had memorized. I started with the 23rd. “He makes me lie down in green pastures.”
Well … I was lying down on a soft bed. Cool pillows soothed my body. A good roof over my head kept the rain off.
Friends had prayed and sent cards. My wife called every couple of hours to make sure I was OK. (More than that, she called the hospital staff on the floor where I was. She knew them better than I did!)
Deep inside me medicines were working. I didn’t have to worry about work, thanks to the excellent staff and laity at Highland Park. (A shout out to Beth, Becky, Steve, Sarah and Caroline!)
Sometimes we may feel like we’re caught in a goldfish bowl. You may feel it today. But even then God is caring for us.
“The eyes of the LORD range throughout the earth to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to him.”
– II Chronicles 16:9
Michael B. Henderson is the minister at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Florence and a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact him at fvboard@florencenews.com.
