MIKE HENDERSON: Jesus and popsicles

I saw Jesus about two months ago. He was in the mountains of Kentucky and was giving out popsicles. And he looked like two sisters in their 80s.

I was on a mission trip with some friends. We were working out of Red Bird Mission, a mission organization of the United Methodist Church in the heart of Appalachia. Red Bird has a school, clinic, elderly housing, thrift store, craft store and a lot of other things serving the poorest people on the other side of the Cumberland Gap.

It also sponsors a work camp, and teams of volunteers from across the country come to help repair homes back in the hills and hollers. My friends and I were there for the work camp.

We were assigned to the home of Stella and Eunice, two sisters who lived in a small, prefab cabin on the side of a mountain about 40 minutes from the nearest … anything. While they kept their small home up as best they could, the porch needed shoring up, new steps needed to be made and some other small outside repairs were needed.

We got up every morning at the crack of dawn, had breakfast, drove the 40 minutes to their home and worked for the day. We had to take everything with us. There was no hardware shop or lumberyard that we could go to. If we ran into a problem, we just prayed and figured out how to solve it.