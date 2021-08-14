MIKE HENDERSON: Jesus and popsicles

I saw Jesus about two months ago. He was in the mountains of Kentucky and was giving out popsicles. And he looked like two sisters in their 80s.
I was on a mission trip with some friends. We were working out of Red Bird Mission, a mission organization of the United Methodist Church in the heart of Appalachia. Red Bird has a school, clinic, elderly housing, thrift store, craft store and a lot of other things serving the poorest people on the other side of the Cumberland Gap.
It also sponsors a work camp, and teams of volunteers from across the country come to help repair homes back in the hills and hollers. My friends and I were there for the work camp.
We were assigned to the home of Stella and Eunice, two sisters who lived in a small, prefab cabin on the side of a mountain about 40 minutes from the nearest … anything. While they kept their small home up as best they could, the porch needed shoring up, new steps needed to be made and some other small outside repairs were needed.
We got up every morning at the crack of dawn, had breakfast, drove the 40 minutes to their home and worked for the day. We had to take everything with us. There was no hardware shop or lumberyard that we could go to. If we ran into a problem, we just prayed and figured out how to solve it.
Most people think of the mountains as being a cool place to be in the summer, but this place could get quite hot as the day went on. And the humidity rivaled what we have here in the Florence, the land between the rivers. So, by mid-afternoon we would all be sweating, getting tired and somewhat frustrated.
That’s when Jesus would show up. As I said, he did not look like what most people would think he would look like. None of the Sunday school pictures would depict him this way, nor any stained-glass window. He looked like two older ladies holding a plastic bowl with those long tubes of frozen Kool-Aid. And he spoke with a Kentucky mountain accent.
“Y’uns want a popsicle?”
Why, yes, Eunice, that would be very nice.
“Well, y’uns look like you need one.”
You’re right, Stella, this is exactly what we needed right now.
We often hear stories about how Jesus is on the receiving end of our acts of kindness. “I was hungry and you fed me, thirsty and you gave me something to drink, sick and you visited me, a stranger and you welcomed me …” (Matthew 25). But Jesus is also the one who gives us just what we need at the moment. Sometimes it’s forgiveness. Sometimes it’s friendship. Sometimes it’s hope.
And sometimes it’s a popsicle.
I came back with eyes looking for him in Florence. I have a suspicion that he may be here, too, giving us just what we need.
Michael B. Henderson is the minister at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Florence and a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact him at fvboard@florencenews.com.