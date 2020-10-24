MIKE HENDERSON: Look beyond those you can see

I was a student pastor, coming up on weekends from seminary in Atlanta. I would notice that the pile would go down some weeks, and I would know that they had helped someone out. I couldn’t have been more proud.

But there was a lot of room between the huge, raised up pulpit and where the other worshippers sat. As a friend noted, “a lot of wood’s between you and them.” One Sunday I decided to change this. I placed a small lectern on the floor level in the middle of the front section of pews. I said to my friends, “Why don’t we all gather here in the middle of the sanctuary and sit near each other. Our voices might sound better as we sing and we’ll feel closer to each other.” From the back of the room, Mr. Matthew, a great man in the church, barked “No!” and no one moved. “OK,” I said as I moved the lectern and walked back into the pulpit.

What I was to later discover was that when they sat where they had all their lives, they saw people I did not see. Not in the sense of “I see dead people,” but in the sense that they saw where their mother and father sat, until one died, and later the other. They saw where Robert Johnson’s son sat until he went to Vietnam and never came back. They saw where the Radford’s daughter sat until she married and moved off to the city, where she lived and died. When they were in their place, they had a sense of the presence of the others.