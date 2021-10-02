MIKE HENDERSON: Remember the saints who have gone before us

The first church I served as pastor was small. Twenty-nine members, 14 of whom were home-bound. The other 15 were there every Sunday.

Not many churches can say that they regularly have 100 percent of the members who could be at worship there, but we did. A small, one-room church in the foothills of the mountains of South Carolina. I was the only person under 65. And I was the only one who could read. Half were illiterate, the other half’s eyesight was so bad they could not read even large print.

We gathered every Sunday morning, caught up with what was going on in the community, prayed for the needs of the world, worshipped and thanked God for all the of goodness we had experienced.

And every person had their own pew. They sat around the edges of the sanctuary, one to a pew. When I would go to clergy gatherings and people would be talking about the size of their congregations, I would always say mine was a “comfortable congregation.” Which meant that there was enough room for everyone to lie down and take a nap.