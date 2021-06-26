MIKE HENDERSON: Something from nothing

I have a terrible, horrible, wonderful sculpture in my study.
It is a piece of wood, probably the gnarled root of a cedar tree. It has two eyes on it that look at you from different directions. It looks like something from either a Dr. Seuss drawing or a Stephen King novel, depending on your particular literary bent.
Ruby Munn, an older woman at Cayce UMC (where I was pastor for eight years) gave it to me. She called me one day and asked that I drop by. She had some delicious blueberries she wanted to share, then she handed me this creature.
“What do you think of this?” she asked.
“Ruby, it’s wonderful!” I said.
“I made that,” she told me. “Sometimes I find something that looks like nothing, and I make something out of it.”
That’s what God does with us. Sometimes we feel like nothing. Sometimes we are nothing. Sometimes our life ends up as nothing.
Then God comes and makes us something. Not something that’s terrible, horrible or scary, but something wonderful. We are turned into children of God, brothers and sisters of Jesus.
I hope one day you get to see this thing which my “artist-in-residence” friend created. And the next time you feel like you are nothing, remind yourself that God takes the “nothings” of this world and makes them into “somethings,” children of God.
“You are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people belonging to God, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light. Once you were not a people, but now you are the people of God; once you had not received mercy, but now you have received mercy.” (I Peter 2:9-10)
Michael B. Henderson is the minister at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Florence and a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact him at fvboard@florencenews.com.