MIKE HENDERSON: Something from nothing

I have a terrible, horrible, wonderful sculpture in my study.

It is a piece of wood, probably the gnarled root of a cedar tree. It has two eyes on it that look at you from different directions. It looks like something from either a Dr. Seuss drawing or a Stephen King novel, depending on your particular literary bent.

Ruby Munn, an older woman at Cayce UMC (where I was pastor for eight years) gave it to me. She called me one day and asked that I drop by. She had some delicious blueberries she wanted to share, then she handed me this creature.

“What do you think of this?” she asked.

“Ruby, it’s wonderful!” I said.

“I made that,” she told me. “Sometimes I find something that looks like nothing, and I make something out of it.”

That’s what God does with us. Sometimes we feel like nothing. Sometimes we are nothing. Sometimes our life ends up as nothing.

Then God comes and makes us something. Not something that’s terrible, horrible or scary, but something wonderful. We are turned into children of God, brothers and sisters of Jesus.