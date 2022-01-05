Mystery Plant

It’s the fruit of an annual trailing vine, native to Mexico and Central America, and you already know what it is. They are commonly seen, intact (or carved) from Halloween to Thanksgiving ... usually fated to end up on the side of the street to be picked up, ultimately residing in a dump somewhere. So wasteful! Here's an idea: harvest some of these things from your neighborhood. Such fun! And it offers great entertainment for those neighbors as they watch, from behind the curtain, as you struggle to load them into your trunk. What does one do with such a thing, post-holidays, you ask? Here are a couple of ideas.

First, they still look pretty cool (and colorful) on your front stoop even after Christmas-time. Even after New Year’s. Who cares if you are the only one on your block doing this? Just tell yourself that you are being sustainable, and ignore the titterers. (When your orange treasures start to go bad, just toss them into your compost pile.)