SC tops 100,000 mark in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has topped the 100,000 mark in coronavirus cases.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 718 new confirmed cases Monday and six new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 17 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 100,431, probable cases to 728, confirmed deaths to 1,966 and probable deaths to 83.
Three of the deaths that were announced Monday came from the Pee Dee, as Florence, Darlington and Dillon counties each had one. Each person was elderly.
Florence County reported 44 new cases. Darlington County reported 17.
As of Sunday, a total of 849,117 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,610 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 12.8%.
As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 123 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29, with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Upcoming DHEC mobile testing events for this week include:
• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, TB Thomas Center, 701 W. Washington St., Hartsville, 29550, in partnership with CareSouth Carolina.
• 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Kingstree Senior High School, 616 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Kingstree, 29556, in partnership with Williamsburg Regional Hospital.
• 8 a.m. to noon Friday, MUSC Health-Marion Medical Center, 2829 E. U.S. 76, Mullins, 29574, in partnership with Medical University of South Carolina.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of Monday morning, 2,467 inpatient beds were available and 7,958 were in use, which is a 76.34% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 7,958 inpatient beds currently used, 1,353 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of 1,539 ventilators, 487 are in use and 217 of those are COVID-19 patients. Of the 1,059 ICU beds currently being used, 360 are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.