SHERIFF ELKHYATI: Beyond the bulb: Other parts of a garlic plant are also edible

Garlic is an herb with a characteristic pungent, spicy flavor that mellows and sweetens with cooking.
The garlic bulb is what most people think of when you mention garlic. But did you know that other parts of the garlic plant are also edible?
The leaves and the flowers on the head can be eaten. They have a milder flavor and are most often consumed while still immature.
If you pull immature garlic, it is referred to as “green garlic.” Green garlic provides the garlic flavor and aroma but not the spiciness.
In Korea, heads of garlic are heated over several weeks, resulting in what is called “black garlic,” which is sweet and syrupy. The immature scrapes that are tender and edible are called “garlic spears” and have a more mild flavor than the cloves that we are accustomed to using. In parts of Asia, the leaves of the garlic plant are also eaten often in stir fry.
Garlic has been a major part of Egyptian cuisine since ancient Egypt. As a child, I grew up seeing my mother use garlic in almost everything, allowing me to appreciate its flavor that much more. I have passed my use and love of garlic down to my children. One of my youngest daughter’s favorite smells is sautéing garlic.
Garlic adds flavor to many foods, such as salad dressing, sauces, marinades and meats. The best way to incorporate garlic into a dish, in my opinion, is to use fresh. You can buy the pre-mined, but fresh is better.
Some of the preservatives in the pre-mined can affect the overall taste of your dish. If you do not have fresh or pre-minced, you could supplement with garlic powder or garlic salt, which might affect the overall taste of your dish. If using garlic salt, be careful not to add much additional salt, as garlic salt is a combination of garlic powder and table salt.
A common mistake people make is storing garlic in the wrong place. Some garlic, like new season garlic, should be stored in the refrigerator immediately, while others like dried garlic should be stored at room temperature in a dry and dark place.
An easy way to store it is in a mesh bag or in a paper bag with holes in it. You do not want to cut off air circulation, as that will cause your garlic to rot.
Garlic keeps best when stored between 60-65 degrees with moderate humidity. If you refrigerate your garlic, make sure to use it quickly, otherwise it will sprout after coming to room temperature. If garlic does sprout, place the bulb in a small pot of soil in your windowsill and grow some tasty garlic greens.
Leftover peeled cloves or chopped garlic will keep for a couple of weeks in the fridge in a small, tight covered container, but it is not a good option for long-term storing. Garlic can be stored for approximately three to five months in ideal conditions.
If you have leftover cloves of garlic, try roasting (recipe below) and use as a topping on your pizza.
Another of my favorite recipes:
Garlic soup
Ingredients:
4 heads of garlic
8 ounces of diced pancetta
1 chopped small onion
4 cups of chicken stock
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons of olive oil
½ cup of grated Parmesan cheese
2 cups of shredded kale(ribs removed)
Salt and pepper as preferred
Directions:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Step 2: Roast the garlic by cutting the tops of the garlic and pouring olive oil over the cloves. Then sprinkle with salt and pepper and fold in foil. Place the garlic on a cookie sheet and bake in the oven for 45 minutes.
Step 3: Get a large pot and cook the pancetta until crispy (medium heat). Leave some pancetta fat in the pot.
Step 4: Add your onion to the pot and saute onion in the pancetta fat until it starts to caramelize.
Step 5: To a blender, add the chicken stock, onions and the roasted garlic. Make sure to press out the garlic from the skins. Blend until smooth.
Step 6: Put soup in the large pot. Add the parmesan and kale, bring to a simmer. Once kale is tender, add the cream to the soup. Cook until desired heat.
Step 7: Sprinkle pancetta evenly around the bowl and serve.
Not only is garlic delicious, but it also has some medicinal uses. It is reported that the allicin in garlic can help to lower blood pressure, therefore lowering your risk for heart disease. It is further reported that garlic is good in improving memory, skin and lowering cholesterol, and it’s good for colds and flu.
Who knew garlic was so healthy and tasty?
Sheriff Elkhyati is an executive chef at Sage.