SHERIFF ELKHYATI: Beyond the bulb: Other parts of a garlic plant are also edible

Garlic is an herb with a characteristic pungent, spicy flavor that mellows and sweetens with cooking.

The garlic bulb is what most people think of when you mention garlic. But did you know that other parts of the garlic plant are also edible?

The leaves and the flowers on the head can be eaten. They have a milder flavor and are most often consumed while still immature.

If you pull immature garlic, it is referred to as “green garlic.” Green garlic provides the garlic flavor and aroma but not the spiciness.

In Korea, heads of garlic are heated over several weeks, resulting in what is called “black garlic,” which is sweet and syrupy. The immature scrapes that are tender and edible are called “garlic spears” and have a more mild flavor than the cloves that we are accustomed to using. In parts of Asia, the leaves of the garlic plant are also eaten often in stir fry.

Garlic has been a major part of Egyptian cuisine since ancient Egypt. As a child, I grew up seeing my mother use garlic in almost everything, allowing me to appreciate its flavor that much more. I have passed my use and love of garlic down to my children. One of my youngest daughter’s favorite smells is sautéing garlic.