SHERIFF ELKHYATI: The joy of making fresh pasta

I love pasta.

While there are advantages to both fresh and dried pastas, I prefer fresh pasta. Fresh pastas give you the freedom to create dishes with different or unique flavors, various colors or shapes and fillings.

The downfall to fresh pasta is the limited shelf life, whereas dried pastas can be stored almost indefinitely.

Flour provides the structure of the pasta. Therefore, it is important to choose one that has the qualities for making the best dough. All-purpose flours can be used for most pastas. Whole wheat flour, semolina, rye flour, ground legumes (e.g., chickpeas) can be used in conjunction with all-purpose flour to give the pasta unique flavors and textures.

Eggs are used frequently to provide moisture, flavor and structure to the pasta. Different pastas may call for either whole eggs, egg whites or just the yolk to maintain the proper moisture.

Many recipes also call for water, again to maintain the proper moisture. Doughs that are too dry or too wet are often difficult to work with.

Often oils are added to maintain pliability. Make sure to add your salt as well. You could also add herbs or vegetable purées to change the texture and flavor of your pasta.