SHERIFF ELKHYATI: This Easter (or Sham el Nassem), turn over a new leaf

Easter is four days away. I am sure that many of you have already begun thinking about what to prepare for Easter dinner.
As you know, I am originally from Egypt, which is largely an Islamic country. We do not typically celebrate Easter. We do, however, celebrate Sham el Nassem, which translates to “smelling the breeze.”
Sham el Nassem is an Egyptian national holiday that marks the beginning of spring. It is always the Monday following Easter Sunday. This holiday is celebrated by both Christian and Muslim Egyptians. It dates back to ancient times. Sham el Nassem is a festival that features people spending the day outdoors enjoying picnics with their friends and families.
Traditional foods consist of mainly salted fish, onions and colored eggs. As with American families, both children and adults color and decorate eggs. This is a traditional activity that goes back to ancient Egyptians. The egg symbolizes new life and new beginnings.
My traditional American Easter dinner consists of lamb, deviled eggs, scalloped potatoes, dinner rolls, asparagus and chocolate cake in the shape of a bunny. We have recently added stuffed cabbage leaves, also called warak malfouf. Below is the recipe. The prep time is approximately 35 minutes with roughly a 90-minute cook time. It is great as an appetizer or as your main course.
Warak Malfouf
Ingredients:
1 large or 2 small green cabbages (choose round cabbage with few crinkled leaves)
Sea salt
Fresh ground black pepper
Light broth made from a good concentrate, can be chicken, beef or vegetable
6-8 tablespoons olive oil
18 oz. ground beef
1 large onion, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, crushed
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon allspice
3 tablespoons dried mint
5 oz. medium-grain rice (washed & drained)
Finely grated zest and juice of 2 lemons
2 large tomatoes, thinly sliced
Directions:
Step 1: Core cabbage. Steam or boil in lightly salted simmering water until leaves are tender. Place in colander and drain. Set aside and allow to cool. Preserve cooking liquid. You will need about 2 cups (maybe more) liquid.
Step 2: Heat 1½ tablespoons of oil in hot pan. Cook beef until brown. Remove beef. In same pan 1 tablespoon oil and stir in onion. Reduce heat and 1 teaspoon garlic, spices and 1 tablespoon mint. Stir for 2 minutes. Add rice and cook, stirring until onion is soft and rice is translucent. Pour in bowl and add beef, season to taste.
Step 3: Lightly oil deep sauté pan. Sprinkle in half lemon zest, half remaining mint and garlic. Cover with tomato. Separate cabbage leaves. May need to cut larger leaves in half. Remove thick central white rib. Chop these and spread over tomatoes.
Step 4: Place a heaping tablespoons of beef and rice mixture in middle of each cabbage leaf. Roll up from cut end, fold in the sides and roll into a cigar shape. Place rolls side by side in pan. Rolls should not be tightly packed. Cover with tomato mixture. Repeat process in layers until all rolls are in the pan. Add the remaining garlic, half of the lemon juice, the remaining zest and half of the remaining oil
Step 5: Place a plate over rolls. Hold it down with one hand. Pour in cooking liquid until it comes up to the plate. Cover the pan with lid and bring to a boil over medium heat. Remove lid and simmer over low heat for at least 40 minutes. Remove plate, scatter remaining mint, lemon juice and oil, then simmer 5 more minutes.
These can be served hot or cold. If served cold, it is best paired with yogurt and pita bread.
I hope that you all enjoy the warak malfouf this Easter.
Until next time I hope that you all stay healthy and have a Happy Easter.
Sheriff Elkhyati is an executive chef at Sage.