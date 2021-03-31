SHERIFF ELKHYATI: This Easter (or Sham el Nassem), turn over a new leaf

Easter is four days away. I am sure that many of you have already begun thinking about what to prepare for Easter dinner.

As you know, I am originally from Egypt, which is largely an Islamic country. We do not typically celebrate Easter. We do, however, celebrate Sham el Nassem, which translates to “smelling the breeze.”

Sham el Nassem is an Egyptian national holiday that marks the beginning of spring. It is always the Monday following Easter Sunday. This holiday is celebrated by both Christian and Muslim Egyptians. It dates back to ancient times. Sham el Nassem is a festival that features people spending the day outdoors enjoying picnics with their friends and families.

Traditional foods consist of mainly salted fish, onions and colored eggs. As with American families, both children and adults color and decorate eggs. This is a traditional activity that goes back to ancient Egyptians. The egg symbolizes new life and new beginnings.