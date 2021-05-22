TANCEY CULLUM BELKEN: Is it FOG-gy in here, or is it just me?

Reducing improper disposal of FOG is easy; can it, cool it, trash it! Avoid pouring hot grease or any other kitchen FOG down a drain, toilet, garbage disposal or anywhere outside. Let the FOG cool to a manageable temperature, then CAN IT by pouring it into a disposable container, like an aluminum or tin can. Place a cap on the container to minimize any spills, then place it in the freezer for a few hours to COOL IT until the FOG becomes solid. You can then TRASH IT in the household trash on the next trash collection day.

Remove FOG residue in dishes by wiping with a paper towel or scraping it into the garbage. You can be an advocate for clean water! If you see someone pouring grease or other FOGs down their drain or in their yard, talk to them about the dangers of FOGs in our water.

For more information on FOG impact on your waterways, check out this factsheet: hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/f-o-g-fats-oils-and-grease-pollution/

You can also watch this commercial on FOG disposal: youtube.com/watch?v=Y2-tvWMHW4Q

