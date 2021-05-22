TANCEY CULLUM BELKEN: Is it FOG-gy in here, or is it just me?

“Just run hot water down the drain with the grease. I don’t think it will hurt anything.”
You can hear these words in kitchens across the country. A common misconception is that pouring hot water down the drain with kitchen grease will prevent the grease from solidifying in the pipes.
Kitchen grease is a part of a family of troublemakers nicknamed FOGs. Fats, Oils and Grease are all kitchen waste products that can create clogs in septic and municipal sewage systems.
FOG is any byproduct or ingredient of food preparation such as cooking oil, margarine or butter, shortening, mayonnaise, salad dressings, bacon grease, beef grease and sausage grease. Dairy products like milk, yogurt, cheese, ice cream also fall into the FOG category.
FOGs in septic systems can cause backups, blockages and other failures. FOGs that collect and solidify in pipes in the home can develop clogs that cost hundreds to repair. If they travel from the house and into municipal sewer lines, the cost is much higher, sometimes exceeding $100,000!
Large clogs come with a unique name: fatbergs. Fatbergs are created when fats, oils and grease solidify and clot together, combining with other materials like so-called “flushable” wipes. They can reach massive proportions, controlled only by the size of the pipe. When a fatberg blocks a large portion of a sewer line, it can cause a sanitary sewer overflow. An overflowing sewer system can contaminate water with bacteria and viruses, compromising water quality leading to closures in recreation areas, drinking water collection and fishing spots.
Reducing improper disposal of FOG is easy; can it, cool it, trash it! Avoid pouring hot grease or any other kitchen FOG down a drain, toilet, garbage disposal or anywhere outside. Let the FOG cool to a manageable temperature, then CAN IT by pouring it into a disposable container, like an aluminum or tin can. Place a cap on the container to minimize any spills, then place it in the freezer for a few hours to COOL IT until the FOG becomes solid. You can then TRASH IT in the household trash on the next trash collection day.
Remove FOG residue in dishes by wiping with a paper towel or scraping it into the garbage. You can be an advocate for clean water! If you see someone pouring grease or other FOGs down their drain or in their yard, talk to them about the dangers of FOGs in our water.
For more information on FOG impact on your waterways, check out this factsheet: hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/f-o-g-fats-oils-and-grease-pollution/
You can also watch this commercial on FOG disposal: youtube.com/watch?v=Y2-tvWMHW4Q
