TANCEY CULLUM BELKEN: Make less waste this holiday season

Americans produce 25% more waste during the holidays — weighing in at 25 million tons! The mounds of trash vary from food waste to packaging, from clothing to last year’s “must-have” toys. In Florence and Darlington, litter is one of our main pollutants of concern. Aside from looking bad on roadsides and affecting real estate values, it can reach our water sources, pollute our drinking water, damage wildlife habitat, and clog storm drains.

Each year it seems our focus becomes about the hot new toys and clothes without much thought given to what is deemed old, used up, or broken. You can make a difference this year by making choices that lead to less waste. If you don’t know where to start, use this list as a beginner’s guide to a low-waste holiday.

Reduce wrapping waste: Reuse paper grocery bags as wrapping paper. You can use a stencil or freehand designs onto the paper, creating a timeless look and making an Instagram-worthy picture. If you prefer more flashy wrapping paper, look for recyclable wrapping paper. Paper with foil, sparkles, or plastic coating is non-recyclable, but regular wrapping paper and even plain glossy paper are recyclable. Check the labels!