TANCEY CULLUM BELKEN: Snuff out cigarette litter

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly a quarter of Florence County residents identify as smokers. While we are an increasingly litter-conscious society, cigarette butts are still frequently thrown on the ground without a second thought.

Cigarette butts are the most commonly littered item in America – almost one-third of collected litter. In the 2019 River Sweep/Beach Sweep, more than 19,000 cigarette butts were recorded and picked up in the Pee Dee region alone.

What makes cigarette litter so dangerous? Contrary to popular belief, most filters are not made of cotton or other natural materials. The filters are made of a plastic fiber called cellulose acetate. Cellulose acetate does not decompose. Sunlight degrades the plastic and causes it to break down into smaller pieces, classified as microplastics. This process can take up to 5 years for a single butt.

In addition to plastics, a discarded cigarette butt also leaches toxic chemicals, such as lead, mercury and, of course, nicotine into soil and water. Those chemicals are not only harmful to wildlife that comes in contact with contaminated soil or water but to humans as well. Seventy percent of South Carolina relies on surface water for drinking water, and no one wants to drink from an ashtray.