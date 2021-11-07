TANCEY CULLUM BELKEN: The great tree debate

It’s time for the great debate of the year. Ladies and gentlemen, it is time to decide – are you team Artificial Tree or Real Tree?

While members of each group may vehemently defend their position, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Each person celebrates and decorates for the holidays in his or her own way. So how do you decide? Which is truly better, a real tree or an artificial tree? The answer: It depends on your priorities.

Real trees are typically grown on large farms, just like potatoes, corn, or peanuts. They take seven years on average to grow large enough to be cut and sold. Some take up to 15 years. While they are growing, they capture and store carbon from the atmosphere, stabilize the soil, and create habitat for birds and other wildlife. Real trees are biodegradable. At the end of the holiday season, they can be turned into mulch or compost or thrown into a private pond and used as fish habitat. They can be placed in the woods and provide habitat for squirrels, birds, and bugs. As the tree breaks down, it can provide nutrients to fertilize the area around it. There are dozens of Christmas tree farms across South Carolina alone; finding a locally sourced tree is not hard.