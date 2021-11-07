TANCEY CULLUM BELKEN: The great tree debate

It’s time for the great debate of the year. Ladies and gentlemen, it is time to decide – are you team Artificial Tree or Real Tree?
While members of each group may vehemently defend their position, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Each person celebrates and decorates for the holidays in his or her own way. So how do you decide? Which is truly better, a real tree or an artificial tree? The answer: It depends on your priorities.
Real trees are typically grown on large farms, just like potatoes, corn, or peanuts. They take seven years on average to grow large enough to be cut and sold. Some take up to 15 years. While they are growing, they capture and store carbon from the atmosphere, stabilize the soil, and create habitat for birds and other wildlife. Real trees are biodegradable. At the end of the holiday season, they can be turned into mulch or compost or thrown into a private pond and used as fish habitat. They can be placed in the woods and provide habitat for squirrels, birds, and bugs. As the tree breaks down, it can provide nutrients to fertilize the area around it. There are dozens of Christmas tree farms across South Carolina alone; finding a locally sourced tree is not hard.
An artificial tree can be more expensive upfront but can be used for several years. Unfortunately, because they are made of metal and plastic, they usually end up in landfills at the end of their lifespan. They are not recyclable or biodegradable. Reusing an artificial tree for 15 to 20 years can offset the emissions created when the tree was made and shipped. If you are not a fan of keeping a tree for that long, donating it to a secondhand store can give it a second life and keep it out of landfills as long as possible. If you prefer to start decorating right after Halloween, an artificial tree will be the only thing to stay green long enough to make it to New Year’s Day, and you will have less clean-up from dropping needles or spilled water. Artificial trees are also an excellent alternative to anyone with allergies to pine or mold.
If both real trees and artificial ones seem wasteful to you, consider a live tree. You can purchase live trees, either with an intact root ball or planted in a pot, and replant them after the holiday season. Some companies even do “Rent-a-Tree” programs in which you rent a tree for the season, and they will pick it up when it is time to put the lights away.
Don’t let the Great Tree Debate divide you. The easiest way to spread holiday cheer is to be kind to others, whether you have a real tree, artificial tree, live tree, or no tree.
