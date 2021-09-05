TANCEY CULLUM BELKEN: The unsung heroes of water quality

Septic and sewage professionals often go where no one else will; that is, into our sewage pipes and septic tanks. When these systems clog or fail, they can overflow, sending raw sewage into our soil and water. Instead of avoiding the area, like most people, these women and men run into the situation, doing what it takes to solve the problem and prevent future overflows.

Street sweepers clean the roads of sediment that can fill drainage ditches and stormwater ponds. Without them, it flows into our rivers and wetlands, altering the natural habitat and contaminating drinking water. They also clean off storm drains, doing what they can to prevent flooding from clogged storm drains.

Maintenance workers and mechanics are also critical in improving and protecting water quality in our city. Keeping necessary machinery running, like sewage pumps and collection vehicles, is vital to keeping our systems running that protect water. Reducing the amount of oil and other fluid leaks also promotes better water quality.

If you want to take part in a nontraditional profession ensuring good water quality for drinking and playing, check your local county or city websites for job postings. Be a different type of “essential worker.”

Without these professions, life as we know it would not be possible. Next time you are stuck behind a garbage truck or must move your car for a street sweeper, don’t get mad. Just say, “Thank you!”

