TANCEY CULLUM BELKEN: What’s that in the water?

Have you heard of the giant goldfish that was caught in Lake Erie recently? A college student was fishing when she landed an unusual catch, a 3.5-pound goldfish.

In 2020, a Parks and Recreation crew in Greenville caught one even heavier; it weighed in at 9 pounds. While seemingly simple and harmless in a tank, goldfish can be troublemakers when allowed to live wild where they don’t belong.

Aquarium pets often end up in wild waters when well-intentioned pet owners release them when they can no longer take care of them. The abandoned pets then have two options – thrive or perish. Many aquarium pets are not equipped to survive in the wild outside their native regions. It is not a humane option to release animals into the wild. Those that thrive often become what is considered invasive. An invasive animal (or plant) is one that is not native to a habitat and causes damage to the ecosystem. Examples of aquarium pets that are considered invasive include goldfish, northern snakeheads, zebra mussels, and red-eared sliders (turtle).