TANCEY CULLUM BELKEN: When it rains, it pours; make rainwater work for you!

The EPA has identified untreated stormwater runoff as one of the greatest threats to our waterways.

How does something like rainfall cause pollution? Rainfall that hits impervious surfaces like building roofs, driveways, parking lots and roads cannot be absorbed into the ground. Instead, the water becomes runoff, flowing downhill and collecting any litter, bacteria or pollution it encounters as it moves.

It is no small amount either; just one inch of rain falling on a 1,000-square-foot roof creates 623 gallons of runoff! Runoff coming from rooftops often is diverted onto driveways or parking lots, where it picks up motor oil and debris before flowing into storm drains.

Storm drains do not treat water. Instead, they channel water into stormwater ponds, leading to waterways that flow to the ocean, carrying any suspended pollutants with it.

One way to reduce the amount of runoff created from our homes and businesses is by harvesting rainwater. Rainwater harvesting is legal and encouraged in South Carolina! Although it takes special treatment for harvested rainwater to be potable, there are several ways to make untreated rainwater work for you around the home while preventing it from collecting pollution and entering our waterways.