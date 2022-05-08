COURTNEY HATCHELL: MAKING AN IMPACT: Hatchell says nursing is a rewarding profession

MCLEOD HEALTH

McLeod Registered Nurse Courtney Hatchell chose a career in nursing so she could impact people’s lives – whether they are patients or family members. “It is such a rewarding profession and it allows me to change the lives of people every day I am at work.”

Hatchell said her parents inspired her decision to become a nurse. “They have always been very supportive of me and wanted the best from me.”

Hatchell graduated from Francis Marion University in December 2020 with a bachelor of science degree in nursing. She is pursuing a master’s of science degree in the Family Nurse Practitioner program at Francis Marion University.

A registered nurse for a little over a year, Hatchell recently celebrated her three-year anniversary at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Prior to becoming a nurse, she was a nurse extern on the oncology unit. After graduating from FMU, Hatchell began working in the Medical Intensive Care Unit.

Hatchell was nominated for the Morning News’ Outstanding Nurse and recognized as one of the extraordinary nurses in our area who goes “above and beyond” to deliver compassionate care. She was chosen to be featured for National Nurses Week.

The person nominating Hatchell wrote: “Courtney is one of the most hardworking, caring and compassionate nurses you could ever ask for. She is a very caring person and will always go above and beyond to take care of anyone. She is currently in the oncology unit at McLeod and attending Francis Marion University to become a Nurse Practitioner. Being a Nurse and helping her patients is not just a occupation to Courtney, it is her passion.”

As a nurse just beginning her career, Hatchell found herself caring for critically ill patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was truly one of the hardest things I have ever done. The patients were extremely sick, and it was difficult when a patient did not survive. Being a new nurse, it was hard seeing the impact the virus was having on so many people. However, I am grateful for the experience because I learned so much,” she said.

Caring for COVID patients also presented emotional challenges since they were unable to have visitors, said Hatchell.

“Some ways I helped patients during this time was by spending what extra time I could with them. We also had an iPad the patients could use to talk with their family. Seeing the smile and laughter on their face lifted my spirits and theirs.”

Hatchell transferred back to the oncology unit this January.

“I enjoy coming to work and making my cancer patients smile. They are going through a difficult time, and I try to brighten their day. Also, my co-workers are amazing, and Eddie Hobbs is a great director.”