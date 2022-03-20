Dangers of depression's stigma and resources to fight depression

‘It’s just not worth it, and I have no energy!”

Have you ever heard or felt these symptoms?

They may be signs of depression, a condition that plagues many Americans: Depression is an illness that may be hard to recognize, and is becoming more common, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Depression comes in many forms.

Symptoms include losing interest in things previously enjoyed, feeling guilty or worthless, being tired all the time, having trouble concentrating and thoughts of suicide. Appetite changes, weight loss or gain, disruption in sleep or sleeping too much and feeling slowed down or restless also are common. Having five or more symptoms for at least two weeks is considered clinical depression.

It is important to realize that depression isn’t just “all in your head.” There are chemicals in our brains called neurotransmitters that can become unbalanced. When this happens, symptoms of depression can start.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, around 1 in 10 adults reported symptoms of depression or anxiety. The Centers for Disease Control reports over the past year that number has increased to 4 in 10 with increases in substance and alcohol abuse.

Why did this happen?

Job loss, low income and isolation are all factors associated with an increased risk of depression. These factors were magnified during the pandemic.

In addition, around 18% of people who are infected with COVID-19 are later diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

Young adults and the elderly are at particularly high risk for depression during the pandemic, with young adults more likely to report substance use or suicidal thoughts and the elderly more likely to suffer from isolation.

Communities of color have experienced a similar increase in depressive symptoms but are historically less likely to receive mental health care,

Depression is just like any other illness and the most important thing to do is to talk to your health care provider.

It is a treatable illness with a wide variety of medicines, therapies and community resources that can help lessen symptoms and impact.

Community Resources for DepressionFood Security and Homelessness:

Harvest Hope: Contact 843-661-0826 or visit https://www.harvesthope.org/

House of Hope of the Pee Dee: 843-667-9000 or visit https://www.hofh.org.

Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter: Contact 843-731-9315 or visit https://hofh.org/.

The Men’s Shelter: Contact 843-667-9000 or visit https://hofh.org/.

Mental Health Resources:

Care South (counseling services for a sliding fee) Contact 843-857-0111 or visit https://www.caresouth-carolina.com/counseling.

Circle Park (behavioral health services and counseling related to alcohol, tobacco and drug use) Contact 843-665-9349.

The Counseling Center (individual and/or family) Contact 843-673-0054 or visit https://www.counselingcenterofflorence.com/about-us/

Genesis Health Care Genesis Health Care (services with a sliding fee) Contact 843-393-9421.

Hope Health (integrated services into primary care). Call 843-667-9414 or visit https://www.hope-health.org/services/behavioral-health-services/.

Life Care Psychology Group: Contact843-667-4949.

McLeod Behavioral Health (immediate stabilization with an acute inpatient stay) Contact 843-395-4200 or visit https://www.mcleodhealth.org/locations/mcleod-darlington/behavioral-health/.

Owl’s Nest Recovery Community: (substance abuse treatment center) Contact 843-669-6088 or visit https://owlsnestrecovery.com

Pee Dee Mental Health Center Florence: Resources include post-hospitalization support, housing, and employment placement services. Contact 843-317-4073 or visit https://www.peedeementalhealth.org/community-integration-services/.

Well Spring Psychology Group: Contact 843-536-1180 or visit https://www.wellspringflorence.com

Reproductive Behavioral Health at the Medical University of South Carolina: (perinatal mental health and substance use disorders) Contact 843-323-5274.

Support Groups and Services

Alcoholics Anonymous (A.A.): Visit https://www.aa.org/pages/en_US/find-aa-resources

GriefShare: Visit http://www.griefshare.org/about or local meetings: First Presbyterian Church, Contact 843-662-2583.

Narcotics Anonymous (N.A.): Visit: https://www.na.org

Telehealth and Telepsychiatry Services: Virtual, typically by mental health providers for the Pee Dee region.

For South Carolina State Employees: Log in to BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina: https://www.statesc.southcarolinablues.com/web/public/brands/statesc/.

For those with Lack of Insurance Coverage/Benefits: Open Path (for patients without insurance coverage). Visit: https://openpathcollective.org.

Medical University of South Carolina Health Center for Telehealth: Contact (843)792-4703 or email telehealthinfo@musc.edu.

Editors: Dr. Debbie Hopla, Francis Marion University; Cheryl Neuner, McLeod Health

This article and future articles have been written in collaboration with the Pee Dee Interprofessional Coalition, consisting of Francis Marion University, HopeHealth, Medical University of South Carolina, McLeod and the University of South Carolina School of Medicine to improve the health and education within our community. This collaboration is meant to inspire students and give them the necessary skills to give back to the communities they will serve in the future.