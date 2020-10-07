DENNIS FRALEY: If you like it, drink it

As I mentioned, the styles of wine that consumers prefer shift from year to year but even greater from generation to generation. The once-touted fortified wines of port, sherry and Madeira are now viewed as boring and stodgy; like something grandpa may have sipped as a “nightcap” (another term not used anymore). Nothing could be further from the truth and I admire these so much, you may see them soon in an upcoming article.

Along with these, dessert wines have suffered but for a different reason. Somewhere along the way of us wanting to educate customers and consumers we unjustly filled them with the belief that all sweet wines (proper dessert wines included) were cheap, not a quality product and appreciated only by those with a neophyte palate. What a monumental disservice the establishment has committed. These wines are incredibly challenging to produce and require the utmost skill of the producer to get them right. These are not the “soda-pop” sugar-added wines you may think but rather viscous, honeyed treasures with a firm acidic backbone creating balance by conveying a perception of being less sweet than they truly are.