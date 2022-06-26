Diabetes is common disease in South Carolina

Diabetes is a common disease in South Carolina.

There were over 32.4 million people diagnosed with diabetes in the United States in 2022.

There are two kinds of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2.

Type 1 is permanent because the body cannot make insulin, which helps the body use a type of sugar called glucose. Type 2 is more common and is caused by the body needing more insulin than the body can make. This type of diabetes can be affected by overeating, eating the wrong types of food, and not getting enough activity.

Modifiable risk factors include obesity, high blood pressure, and low physical activity levels. Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to many complicated health concerns including heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, eye problems like blindness and glaucoma, dental disease, nerve damage, and foot problems. With careful control of diabetes, these long-term complications can be reduced and even prevented.

Hemoglobin A1C is a blood test done for diabetics that will show how well blood sugars have been controlled over the past three months.

This test can also show whether a person is pre-diabetic which means that blood sugars are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as a diabetic. A fasting blood sugar drawn after an overnight fast in addition to the HbA1C is a good indicator of pre-diabetes. Maintaining ideal blood sugars helps decrease the risk of developing diabetic complications.

Monitoring blood sugars at home can be done with a blood glucose monitor, some diabetics even wear a blood glucose monitor that connects to their mobile phone to monitor blood sugars constantly.

Tracking blood sugars carefully at home is the best approach for diabetics to self-evaluate daily blood sugars and to lower or maintain HbA1C. The goal is to have HbA1C less than 7%. Blood sugar levels should ideally be 80-130 mg/dL before meals and less than 180 mg/dL following meals.

Lifestyle modifications to lower blood sugar include making healthy choices about food and beverages and being active throughout the week. Walking is a low-impact way to improve blood sugar and lose weight; 150 minutes of activity every week is recommended. The YMCA offers income-based memberships for a structured exercise environment. The important thing is to get moving.

Making healthy choices can begin by choosing unsweetened or sugar-free beverages. Water has no calories and will not raise blood sugar, making it the ideal drink. Sugar-free desserts or small portions of fruits like berries and apples can help satisfy your sweet tooth.

Try to have protein with every meal. Your plate should be portioned with one quarter protein (about the size of the palm of your hand), one quarter whole grains, and one-half non-starchy vegetables. Potatoes, corn, rice, and other starches can increase blood sugar. Nutritionists, available on referral by your primary care provider, can teach you about reading food labels and making substitutions in favorite recipes, and diabetes education is often covered by health insurance.

Physician-recommended screenings like annual foot exams, eye exams, and regular lab work that checks kidney function and cholesterol levels are important for detecting and monitoring long-term complications. Diabetes management is potentially challenging and expensive, so work closely with your physician, nurses, pharmacists, social workers, and nutritionists as you monitor blood sugar and make lifestyle changes to live your best life.

There are also resources to help lower the overall cost of treating this disease and help patients get the supplies and medications they need.

Arianna Douglas, Jana Farmer, Emily Orfinger and Carra Lyons are MD student in the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Columbia – Florence Campus Class of 2023. Meredith Dammers is an RN, BSN, FNP student at Francis Marion University, Florence, Class of 2023.