ANNETTE REYNOLDS: Building vibrant communities and global conferences

We are excited to share information about our global conference which will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Please save the date. It will be one of an unprecedented series of global conferences exploring the inherent oneness of humanity and making a universal appeal to work for the betterment of the world.

Because this conference is striving for the greater good of humanity, it is open to all. Everyone needs to work to help make the peaceful vision for humanity a reality. Parents/ guardians attending may choose a program designed for children ages 3 to 14. Please email lsaflorence.secretary@gmail.com for more information on the conference and to register.

Join us for devotions, study, arts, refreshments, and fellowship. The conference is designed to be participatory. A large group facilitator will welcome everyone, set the tone, and then help us transition to small groups led by small group facilitators who will continue to accompany participants after the conference. We hope to come away with action items and to make follow-up plans to keep the momentum going.

On Saturday May 14, at the Community Empowerment Center (formerly Weed and Seed), we will begin to explore the following themes:

The Baha’i vision for humanity

Exploring the work of the Bahá’í community and friends in contributing to the betterment of the world and building unity among all people.

Building vibrant communities

Combining worship and service to contribute to the wellbeing of every individual and intensifying efforts toward fostering a culture of peace.

Educational efforts and the Training Institute

Building capacity for service and contributing to the spiritual and social transformation of our communities bringing hope for a material and spiritually prosperous future.

Contributing to social transformation

Creating opportunities to participate in the discourses of society on the oneness of humanity and racial justice, through Bahá’í principles and experiences.

Although the conference will take place against the backdrop of many difficulties in the world, we will work toward finding ways to work together for the betterment of the world. This will include the role each person plays toward the realization of collective peace working together toward the material and spiritual betterment of all people. Discussions at gatherings in the United States are setting the stage for hundreds of local gatherings that will be held throughout the U. S. in the coming months.

The Community Empowerment Center is at 1113 Oakland Ave. in Florence.

Annette Reynolds has served in many capacities as a member of the Bahá’í Faith. She is the author of “Trudy and the Bahá’ís Spiritual Path in S.C.” and “Survivors Thrive: A view of the Battered Women’s Movement.” She is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact her and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.