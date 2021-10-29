ANNETTE REYNOLDS: Generation gap can be overcome through respect

In most societies, it’s common for older people not to trust the judgment of younger people. The reason usually given is that youth lack experience. And this is true – young people don’t have the same amount of experience. But this reasoning never satisfies me because it ignores some of the insight and courage of younger generations.

Working with young people most of my professional life, I’ve observed an increase in criticism of millennials and the generation after them, Generation Z. I see this on social media and hear it in my conversations, and I feel this attitude has become more extreme.

In recent years as the confusion and problems of the world have increased, younger generations are getting more than their share of criticism. Many Baby Boomers wonder if there will be enough workers to take care of them when they have to depend on the services that should see them throughout their lives. At the same time, millennials, and Generation Z wonder if there will be any future at all for them.

I think millennials are not following in the footsteps of older generations because the world’s problems have led them to believe that they alone understand the gravity of the situation. After all, it directly affects them. They are the ones who have to solve it. In that way, I say, thank God they are not like my generation.