ANNETTE REYNOLDS: Making a better world

Creation myths reflect shared understanding of Earth’s natural bounties when people recognized their dependence on their surroundings. Greeks in the 12th century BCE recognized our “earth mother” in “Mother Gala,” symbol of birth or regeneration. Indigenous societies still feel close connections with and maintain deep respect for our common “mother.”
This appreciation of natural resources embraces spiritual as well as material sustenance. It’s led some to try to conserve those resources. Yet most continue to destroy and conquer Mother Earth, exploiting her bounty to their own ends. We really don’t seem to understand what we’re doing, and, in our ignorance, we plunge on.
During the 1960s and 1970s, it appeared we might be changing as we better understood the consequences of our activities. Environmental awareness spurred many countries to mitigate and repair such damage, but vested interests worked to undermine that movement.
We need unity to solve problems we’ve gotten ourselves into. We have air and water pollution, droughts, hurricanes, wildfires and floods exacerbated by new weather patterns and driven by climate change. Humanity faces serious challenges from our natural surroundings that we can’t ignore.
We can quit fighting over things that continue to shred our social fabric. We can begin working together to save and restore our global commons. We can start with the love universally reflected in the Golden Rule. We can work toward a fundamentally just civilization in which discrimination against poverty, race, gender, religion and similar marginalization is eradicated. Our love can motivate us to view and treat all with respect and empathy.
The human genome demonstrates the biological oneness of all humanity – an infinite variety of individual humans who are, at their core, all one. Religious belief systems, despite myriad differences, recognize one human spirit: we are all spiritual beings created by God.
In 1948 the Universal Declaration of Human Rights proclaimed the inherent dignity, the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family, as “the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world.” It observes that “disregard and contempt for human rights have resulted in barbarous acts which have outraged the conscience of mankind.” It proclaims “the advent of a world in which human beings shall enjoy freedom of speech and belief and freedom from fear and want as the highest aspiration of the common people.”
We’re seeing such shared understanding growing and sweeping the planet. In unnumbered rural, as well as urban, localities, groups seek the betterment of humankind at all levels of society. Some apply Baha’i principles to improve human conditions far beyond the Baha’i community.
