ANNETTE REYNOLDS: The junior youth spiritual empowerment program

First in a series
Falling between the ages of 12 and 15 and representing a transition from childhood to youth, junior youth experience rapid physical, intellectual and emotional changes. Their spiritual powers expand.
A new level of awareness fosters in them an increased interest in profound questions and in their talents and abilities. Their “faculties of observation are broadened and deepened; their intellectual capacities are trained and awakened.” During this short and critical three-year period, ideas about the individual and society that may very well shape the rest of their lives are formed.
However, delight at these new powers is often combined with feelings of worry, discomfort and doubt that might produce contradictions in behavior. Directing their new abilities toward selfless service to humanity is therefore needed at this age. It requires that they receive the right kind of education and nurturing, otherwise their “qualities will be stifled in the foul atmosphere of self.”
Some views of junior youth do not cast this period of life in a positive light. Popular views, for instance, regard this age as full of confusion and crises. Such thoughts foster conditions in which undesirable patterns of behavior are spread. A proper understanding of this age is that of selfless young people with “an acute sense of justice, eagerness to learn about the universe and a desire to contribute to the construction of a better world.” The negative traits they sometimes show are not intrinsic to this stage in human life. The key issue to consider then is what are the sources of unacceptable patterns of behavior that sometimes characterize some junior youth.
Two factors require particularly careful thought in this regard.
First, the effect of negative social forces on many communities has led to the spread of various social ills that have great influence on how young people view themselves and society.
Second, junior youth are heavily affected by the behavior of adults toward them. Although at this age they are gaining insights into many profound matters, adults sometimes insist on treating them like children. In addition, the difference in words and actions that some adults at times exhibit can be a source of confusion to young people who are looking for standards by which to shape their lives.
Stressing the effect of negative social forces on junior youth does not imply that young people are fragile. They can, with help, face these forces. They can develop the powers of the soul and mind that not only enable them to transcend such challenges but also make them contributors to building a new society. In this light, the Universal House of Justice has called for approaches “that will engage their interests, mold their capacities for teaching and service and involve them in [positive] social interaction with older youth.”
They need an environment that nurtures their spiritual qualities and inspires their zeal for learning and meaningful action. The role that older youth, who relate to the experiences of early adolescence, can play in creating such an atmosphere is critical. Since the junior youth often look to them for examples of how to act, older youth are called to the sacred charge of helping their younger counterparts strengthen their moral foundations.
In this connection, Bahá’í youth and their like-minded friends in many communities are committing themselves to serving as animators of the junior youth spiritual empowerment program. The program gives young people “tools needed to combat the forces that would rob them of their true identity as noble beings and to work for the common good.”
In a joyous and friendly group of peers that serves as an environment of mutual support, junior youth study texts that introduce various fundamental concepts. They are aided to sharpen their spiritual perception, to identify forces shaping society and to enhance their powers of expression, which, in turn, enable them to understand and describe with clarity the world around them.
Through acts of service, they learn together to tangibly contribute to the well-being of society. More in Part 2.
You may also call 843-471-0484.
Annette Reynolds has served in many capacities as a member of the Bahá’í Faith. She is the author of “Trudy and the Bahá’ís Spiritual Path in S.C.” and “Survivors Thrive: A view of the Battered Women’s Movement.” She is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact her and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.