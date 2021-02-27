ANNETTE REYNOLDS: The junior youth spiritual empowerment program

Two factors require particularly careful thought in this regard.

First, the effect of negative social forces on many communities has led to the spread of various social ills that have great influence on how young people view themselves and society.

Second, junior youth are heavily affected by the behavior of adults toward them. Although at this age they are gaining insights into many profound matters, adults sometimes insist on treating them like children. In addition, the difference in words and actions that some adults at times exhibit can be a source of confusion to young people who are looking for standards by which to shape their lives.

Stressing the effect of negative social forces on junior youth does not imply that young people are fragile. They can, with help, face these forces. They can develop the powers of the soul and mind that not only enable them to transcend such challenges but also make them contributors to building a new society. In this light, the Universal House of Justice has called for approaches “that will engage their interests, mold their capacities for teaching and service and involve them in [positive] social interaction with older youth.”