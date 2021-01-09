ANNETTE REYNOLDS: The vision of race unity

Last in a series
Baha’is see unity as the law of the land; consequently, all prejudices are perceived as diseases that threaten life.
Rather than considering that the unity of humankind can be established only after other problems afflicting it have been solved, Baha’is believe that both spiritual and material development are dependent upon love and unity.
Therefore, the Baha’is offer the teachings of their faith and the example of their community for examination, convinced that these can make a contribution toward the eradication of racism endemic in American society. We do so with firm faith in the assistance of our Creator, who, out of his infinite love, brought forth all humanity from the same stock and intended that all belong to the same household.
We believe, moreover, that the day of the unification of the entire human race has come and that “The potentialities inherent in the station of man, the full measure of his destiny on the earth, the innate excellence of his reality, must all be manifested in this promised Day of God.”
The National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of the United States is the national administrative body for the Baha’is of the United States. The Assembly has nine members and is elected annually by delegates from the 48 contiguous states. It directs, coordinates and stimulates the activities of the local Baha’i administrative bodies and of the 136,000-plus Baha’is in the United States.
The Baha’i Faith is an independent world religion with adherents in virtually every country. The worldwide Baha’i community, numbering more than 6 million, includes almost all nationalities and classes. More than 2,100 ethnic groups and tribes are represented. There are 179 National or Regional Spiritual Assemblies.
Baha’u’llah (The Gory of God) was the Founder of the Baha’i Faith. The central principles of His religion are the oneness of God, the oneness of religion and the oneness of humanity. His religion “proclaims the necessity and the inevitability of the unification of mankind. …
It, moreover, enjoins upon its followers the primary duty of an unfettered search after truth without a priesthood, condemns all manner of prejudice and superstition, declares the purpose of religion to be the promotion of amity and concord, proclaims its essential harmony with science and recognizes it as the foremost agency for the pacification and the orderly progress of human society.
It unequivocally maintains the principle of equal rights, opportunities and privileges for men and women, insists on compulsory education, eliminates extremes of poverty and wealth, prohibits slavery, asceticism, mendicancy and monasticism, prescribes monogamy, discourages divorce, emphasizes the necessity of strict obedience to one’s government, exalts any work performed in the spirit of service to the level of worship, urges either the creation or the selection of an auxiliary international language and delineates the outlines of those institutions that must establish and perpetuate the general peace of mankind.”
Part 6 and last in a series on the” Vision of Race Unity: America’s Most Challenging Issue” made in 1991.
Annette Reynolds has served in many capacities as a member of the Bahá'í Faith. She is the author of "Trudy and the Bahá'ís Spiritual Path in S.C." and "Survivors Thrive: A view of the Battered Women's Movement." She is a member of the Morning News' Faith & Values Advisory Board.