ANNETTE REYNOLDS: The vision of race unity

Last in a series

Baha’is see unity as the law of the land; consequently, all prejudices are perceived as diseases that threaten life.

Rather than considering that the unity of humankind can be established only after other problems afflicting it have been solved, Baha’is believe that both spiritual and material development are dependent upon love and unity.

Therefore, the Baha’is offer the teachings of their faith and the example of their community for examination, convinced that these can make a contribution toward the eradication of racism endemic in American society. We do so with firm faith in the assistance of our Creator, who, out of his infinite love, brought forth all humanity from the same stock and intended that all belong to the same household.

We believe, moreover, that the day of the unification of the entire human race has come and that “The potentialities inherent in the station of man, the full measure of his destiny on the earth, the innate excellence of his reality, must all be manifested in this promised Day of God.”