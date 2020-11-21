ANNETTE REYNOLDS: The vision of race unity

And so we respectfully and urgently call upon our fellow Americans of whatever background to look at the racial situation with new eyes and with a new determination to lend effective support to the resolution of a problem that hinders the advance of this great republic toward the full realization of its glorious destiny.

We mention the experience of the Baha’i community not from any feeling of pride and ultimate victory, because that which we have accomplished still falls short of that to which we aspire; nonetheless, the results to date are most encouraging, and it is as a means of encouragement that we call attention to them.

From its inception in 1863, the Baha’i community was dedicated to the principle of the unity of humankind. Baha’is rely upon faith in God, daily prayer, meditation and study of sacred texts to effect the transformation of character necessary for personal growth and maturity, but their aim is to create a world civilization that will in turn react upon the character of the individual.

Thus the concept of personal salvation is linked to the salvation, security and happiness of all the inhabitants of the earth and stems from the Baha’i belief that “the world of humanity is the composite body” and that “when one part of the organism suffers, all the rest of the body will feel its consequences.”