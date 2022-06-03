ANNETTE REYNOLDS: What is amity?

In the summer of 2015, we grappled with the distress resulting from the tragedy of the shooting of nine African Americans during Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston. More recently the Buffalo shooting highlighted the rise in hate crimes against Black Americans. Racism may be seen as an American tradition dating back to the abduction of Africans by human traffickers and enslaved.

But what about the other American tradition: the tradition of race amity. Did you know Mary McLeod Bethune and Eleanor Roosevelt were friends? Bethune, born in Maysville, S.C., became a trusted adviser of both Eleanor and her husband, President Franklin Roosevelt, and played a big role in shaping governments policies for Black Americans during the 1930s.

This is not the only example of race amity: Frederick Douglass and Daniel O’Connell, Thomas Garnett and Harriet Tubman are examples in our history. More recent examples include Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Heschel. These are only the famous examples. Ordinary people living in extraordinary times developed friendships through the Underground Railroad helping to free the enslaved. No doubt similar friendships and interracial gatherings and programs continue today. Lines and boundaries of race, ethnicity, or class among members of the human family are imaginary and not in the plan of God.

Amity can be defined as peace, harmony, good will, friendship, cooperation, fellowship, understanding and warmth, just to name a few. And yet race amity is a largely unexplored perspective for study, to be followed by taking action around the concept of the “other tradition.” The Baha’i Faith is addressing our country’s most vital and challenging issue of racial and cultural prejudice along with like-minded individuals, organizations, and groups.

The Other Tradition is those actions that have taken place during the course of our national history that are based on the moral principle of the organic oneness and unity of humankind. The Other Tradition has been a constant parallel to the social construction of racism in America. A key element of the Other Tradition and the propellant for its success is amity. Amity is one of the hallmarks of the Other Tradition. In the context of human relationships, it is easily understood why amity is a central ingredient to the conduct of progressive action for racial equity and justice. This is because there are two primary affinity relationships in human affairs. The first is love and caring for family. The second is love and caring for friends. To the extent that amity exists among people, there is a genuine commitment and support that includes a willingness to takes risks and engage in personal sacrifice.

If you are involved in programs, gatherings, projects, and/or individual efforts toward race amity, we would like to hear from you. With permission we can share the good works being done. For more information on the documentary film “American Story: Race Amity and the Other Tradition,” please contact: lsaflorence.secretary@gmail.com.

Let us pray: “O my Lord, the lamps of guidance have gone out. The flames of passion are mounting high, and malevolence is ever gaining on the world. Malice and hate have overspread the face of the whole earth … Make haste to love! Make haste to give! To guidance come! … Come and cast down your weapons of wrath, till unity is won! Come and in the Lord’s true path each one help each one.” Prayer from the Baha’i Faith

Annette Reynolds has served in many capacities as a member of the Bahá’í Faith. She is the author of “Trudy and the Bahá’ís Spiritual Path in S.C.” and “Survivors Thrive: A view of the Battered Women’s Movement.” She is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact her and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.