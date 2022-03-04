BOB COX: Continuing our journey

Greetings, friends and neighbors. It’s March and I am ready for spring. Are you? Sunshine, and warmth, mixed with a little rain, that’s spring! And spring gets us ready for Easter.

Our next journey through the liturgical year is Lent. We started this journey this past Wednesday, March 2, with Ash Wednesday. Now we will have 40 days of Lent to get ourselves prepared for the most holy time of the year.

Traditionally, Ash Wednesday is the best attended, non-obligatory day for Mass. It makes me very glad to see so many people, parishioners, and visitors come to Mass, receive a blessing along with their ashes on their forehead.

The season of Lent begins some well-established programs at many churches. The Stations of the Cross/Ways of the Cross. And then there are the fish fries. St. Anthony Catholic Church, on Hoffmeyer Road, has a fish fry on all Fridays of Lent, so go and enjoy their fish dinners.