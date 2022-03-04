BOB COX: Continuing our journey

Greetings, friends and neighbors. It’s March and I am ready for spring. Are you? Sunshine, and warmth, mixed with a little rain, that’s spring! And spring gets us ready for Easter.
Our next journey through the liturgical year is Lent. We started this journey this past Wednesday, March 2, with Ash Wednesday. Now we will have 40 days of Lent to get ourselves prepared for the most holy time of the year.
Traditionally, Ash Wednesday is the best attended, non-obligatory day for Mass. It makes me very glad to see so many people, parishioners, and visitors come to Mass, receive a blessing along with their ashes on their forehead.
The season of Lent begins some well-established programs at many churches. The Stations of the Cross/Ways of the Cross. And then there are the fish fries. St. Anthony Catholic Church, on Hoffmeyer Road, has a fish fry on all Fridays of Lent, so go and enjoy their fish dinners.
On the Fridays of Lent, we Catholics, as well as our Anglican, Lutheran and Methodist brothers and sisters. pray the Stations of the Cross. There is no set time for these prayers; however, quite often in the Catholic faith, they are prayed in front of Mass or after Mass. A meaningful time that the stations could be prayed is at 3 p.m., as that is the time that Jesus died on the cross. Or they can be prayed in the evening, with or without Mass, especially for the folks that work during the day, as this would be a great benefit for them.
There are many different Stations of the Cross booklets to use or Ways of the Cross booklets to use. Many of these booklets are in PDF format and downloadable. Give it a try.
As a matter of fact, at my home parish, St. Ann Catholic Church, we have been praying the Way of the Cross from the booklet titled “Mary’s Way of the Cross” by Richard Furey for a number of years, and it has helped our parishioners grow deeper in their spirituality and strengthened their faith. This Way of the Cross is unique because it shows the stations through the eyes and perception of Mary. It kindles within the parishioner the feeling of grateful redemption and prayerful repentance as they walk with Mary through the agonizing final steps of her son, Jesus Christ, to Calvary.
And lastly, Pope Francis states that everyone should pray the Stations/Way of the Cross. He has stated that he prays it whenever he gets a free moment. Pope Francis states, “Walking with Mary, behind Jesus carrying the cross, is the school of Christian life: there you learn patient, silent, and concrete love.” (General Audience, 01/30/2019)
What a great thing to do for Lent. Pray the Stations/Way of the Cross during Lent and receive the grace and love of Jesus, our Savior! Viva Cristo Rey!
Bob Cox is a deacon at St. Ann Catholic Church in Florence. Contact him and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.