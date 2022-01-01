BOB COX: ‘Every day should be Christmas’

On Dec. 11, we were down at Hilton Head Island for a Knights of Columbus mid-year state officer/district deputy meeting, and we attended Saturday evening Mass at St. Francis By the Sea Church. The celebrating priest gave a very meaningful reflection/homily and in it he spoke about Christmas. The priest stated that every person, every couple, every family, parents and their children, grandparents and their grandchildren should start out Christmas morning by reading Luke 2:1-40, and to give thanks to God for His wonderful gift He has given to mankind.
My dear friends, let us rejoice and be glad as the shepherds said that morning, “Let us go, then, to Bethlehem to see this thing that has taken place, which the Lord has made known to us.” (Luke 2:15)
Therefore, my family and friends, let’s open our minds, hearts, and souls and hear the Christmas interpretation according to Luke. I want to highlight these following verses from Luke: “Now there were shepherds in that region living in the fields and keeping the night watch over their flock. The angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were struck with great fear. The angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid: for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Christ and Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find an infant wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.’ And suddenly there was a multitude of the heavenly host with the angel, praising God and saying: ‘Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.’” (Luke 2:8-14)
One of my favorite popes, Pope Francis, has a great statement on Christmas that I would like to share with you in part: “Bethlehem: the name means house of bread. In this ‘house,’ the Lord today wants to encounter all mankind. He knows that we need food to live. Yet he also knows that the nourishments of this world do not satisfy the heart. Bethlehem is the turning point that alters the course of history. There God, in the house of bread, is born in a manger. It is as if he wanted to say: ‘Here I am, as your food.’ He does not take but gives us to eat; he does not give us a mere thing, but his very self. In Bethlehem, we discover that God does not take life, but gives it. Standing before the manger, we understand that the food of life is not material riches but love, not gluttony but charity, not ostentation but simplicity.”
Pope Francis continues, “At Christmas, we on earth receive Jesus, the bread from heaven. It is a bread that never grows stale but enables us even now to have a foretaste of eternal life. I want to come to Bethlehem, Lord, because there you await me. I want to realize that you, lying in a manger, are the bread of my life. I need the tender fragrance of your love so that I, in turn, can be bread broken for the world. Take me upon your shoulders, Good Shepherd; loved by you, I will be able to love my brothers and sisters and to take them by the hand. Then it will be Christmas, when I can say to you: ‘Lord you know everything; you know that I love you’ (Jn 21:17).” (From Pope Francis’ homily on December 24, 2018.)
Christmas is the time to share our faith, to wish everyone a joyful, peaceful, hopeful, and a loving Merry Christmas! That was the theme for Advent: Hope, Peace, Joy, Love. So, today we need to stop and reflect on how the Christ child entered the human community, a small, helpless child in a dark night, bringing light that we long to experience again and again. The small body of the Child of Bethlehem introduces us to a new way to live our lives, by sharing and giving.
Friends, gift giving at Christmas is a wonderful thing! Being with family at Christmas is a wonderful thing! Sharing laughter, love, and the Spirit of Christmas with family and friends is a wonderful thing! Sharing your self, being a good steward, helping at a homeless shelter, a soup kitchen, or just being a friend, a listening person to someone who is lonely, or visiting lonely senior citizens, is a wonderful thing! If you can do this type of sharing, you have the Christmas Spirit in you!
Have a blessed Christmas,
Deacon Bob and Sue Cox.
Bob Cox is a deacon at St. Ann Catholic Church in Florence. Contact him and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.