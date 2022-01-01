BOB COX: ‘Every day should be Christmas’

One of my favorite popes, Pope Francis, has a great statement on Christmas that I would like to share with you in part: “Bethlehem: the name means house of bread. In this ‘house,’ the Lord today wants to encounter all mankind. He knows that we need food to live. Yet he also knows that the nourishments of this world do not satisfy the heart. Bethlehem is the turning point that alters the course of history. There God, in the house of bread, is born in a manger. It is as if he wanted to say: ‘Here I am, as your food.’ He does not take but gives us to eat; he does not give us a mere thing, but his very self. In Bethlehem, we discover that God does not take life, but gives it. Standing before the manger, we understand that the food of life is not material riches but love, not gluttony but charity, not ostentation but simplicity.”