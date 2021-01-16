BOB COX: ‘I Do’ think a wedding day is happiest day of our lives

Greetings everyone! As we said goodbye to 2020 sixteen days ago, I would like to bring in 2021 by talking about the happiest day of our adult lives: our wedding day … matrimony … marriage.

In adulthood, this is probably the most important day of our lives, next to the births and baptisms of our children and grandchildren and consequently their marriages! Love and encouragement. That is what you get from your family and close friends on your wedding day. Their love, and encouragement, are a reflection of the Divine Love of Jesus that is present in the wedding celebration.

And now, let me talk to the couples who are thinking about or are planning their wedding. Perhaps as most engaged couples, you may have found out already that the joy, anticipation and excitement that was there with the announcement of your engagement is rapidly turning into tension, anxiety and worry as you are planning for your wedding day. You may not have had a clue that getting married would require a sudden course in the secrets of how to reserve a banquet hall that is the right size within 20 miles of the church, or the delicacy of knowing correct wedding etiquette and the delicate appreciation for handling family dynamics!