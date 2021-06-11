BOB COX: Leader and leadership

Let us examine the definition of leadership: The art of motivating a group of people to act toward achieving a common goal. Leadership is done through the direction of human assistants. “Leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you want done because he wants to do it.”—Dwight D. Eisenhower.

A leader is one who can create an inspiring goal for the future. A leader is the one who motivates and get results for the goal. A leader takes charge of delivering that goal. A leader, as in any sport, is the coach who builds a team that will reach the goal set before it. A leader is a motivational person who communicates well, is easy to work with but at the same time is a hard worker himself and expects the same from his team: accomplishing the goals for the organization.

Various characteristics that a good leader should possess are self-awareness, respect, integrity, learning ability and agility, communication, courage, gratitude, empathy, influence, honesty, and the ability to delegate responsibility. These are all things that a good leader should be aware of and make use of, if he wants his organization to be successful. Leaders need to be able to supervise and direct their people in the correct direction and destination in such a manner that it is an efficient and accessible way.