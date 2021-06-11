BOB COX: Leader and leadership

Let us examine the definition of leadership: The art of motivating a group of people to act toward achieving a common goal. Leadership is done through the direction of human assistants. “Leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you want done because he wants to do it.”—Dwight D. Eisenhower.
A leader is one who can create an inspiring goal for the future. A leader is the one who motivates and get results for the goal. A leader takes charge of delivering that goal. A leader, as in any sport, is the coach who builds a team that will reach the goal set before it. A leader is a motivational person who communicates well, is easy to work with but at the same time is a hard worker himself and expects the same from his team: accomplishing the goals for the organization.
Various characteristics that a good leader should possess are self-awareness, respect, integrity, learning ability and agility, communication, courage, gratitude, empathy, influence, honesty, and the ability to delegate responsibility. These are all things that a good leader should be aware of and make use of, if he wants his organization to be successful. Leaders need to be able to supervise and direct their people in the correct direction and destination in such a manner that it is an efficient and accessible way.
There are many great leaders mentioned in the Bible, such as, Abraham, Solomon, Isaac, David, Paul, Peter, John, to name a few. And the best leader of all was Jesus Christ, the Son of God, the Son of Man, the Second Person of the Trinity, our Savior. He taught and coached the 12 Disciples who came to be known as Apostles. These men were entrusted to spread the message of Jesus throughout the world. He taught them to be humble, to be charitable, to show love to their brothers and sisters that were looked down upon, to keep God in the forefront of their minds, and to live as He did. As Jesus taught the Apostles, He taught them: to feed the hungry; to give water to the thirsty; to shelter the homeless; to visit the sick; to visit the imprisoned; to bury the dead; to give alms to the poor. Jesus calls all of us to share and teach the faith.
Not only was Jesus the Teacher, but He was a Healer, the Light of the World, the Lamb of God, and He was the best leader, because He was the Good Shepherd. He knows His lambs and His lambs know Him. Jesus taught His flock well. Just look at how successful His Apostles have been. They spread and taught the Gospel of the Lord all over the world, as He instructed them. They established the Church, built upon the Rock, Peter. Jesus led them, taught them. They listened and performed.
Since that time, with Peter as the first pope, the pope has been the leader of the Catholic Church for about 2,000 years. In that time, there have been 266 popes. Some of these popes have not been good and have not been the best of leaders, but there have been many more popes that have been good leaders for the Catholic Church, such as in recent times, Pope Paul VI, Pope John Paul II, and the current pope, Francis, to name a few.
I am particularly fond of Pope Francis. To me, he has been a very gifted leader and teacher of the Catholic Faith. He is the Good Shepherd of our time. He truly spreads the love of Christ around the world and teaches the Gospel to all. We just need to listen!
As we need to listen, he also listens to our words and heartfelt messages to him. In September 2019, we were in Rome and went to the Vatican and sat about 70 feet away to the left of the pope. As he was walking around the stage area, my wife, Sue, was able to give to his security team a booklet that she wrote concerning our "miracle granddaughter." They put it up on the dais along with many other gifts. We had no idea if Pope Francis would ever see it, let alone read it.
It is well known that Pope Francis loves the children, just as Christ did. And he showed his love to our little granddaughter as we received a letter from the Vatican, dated October 28, 2019, and it read, “Dear Deacon Cox, The Holy Father has received your letter, and he has asked me to reply in his name. His Holiness will remember you and your family, especially your granddaughter Elizabeth in his prayers, and he invokes upon all of you, God’s blessings of joy and strength.” Signed, With every good wish, I am, Yours sincerely, Monsignor L. Roberto Cona.
Wow! A leader of 1.3 billion Catholics, and yet takes the time to read a manuscript about a little girl that he does not know and will never see. This is what Christ means for a leader to be, compassionate, and for a leader to share and teach the faith. Amen!
Bob Cox is a deacon at St. Ann Catholic Church in Florence. Contact him and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.