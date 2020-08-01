Greetings! I hope and pray that you have your good health and are staying safe in this time of the pandemic. My wife and I are still following the guidelines given to the public by knowledgeable agencies, doctors, scientists, etc., by staying home, staying safe, social distancing, wearing our face masks out in public and at church (it is highly, highly recommended to wear the face mask during Mass at our church).
As Christ spoke to his apostles and his followers all of those years ago and as he spoke to the people through prophets, he is speaking through his prophets today, and they are the doctors and medical personnel, scientists and scholars, and we need to listen to them for guidance through this pandemic. Listen to them. Remember, there is not a vaccine for us to use yet, and we have to do our part. Listen to them. Follow their guidelines. And always pray. Pray.
My friends, this is not a secular column, it is a Faith & Values column, and I am asking those in our community of all religious beliefs, all Christian denominations, to pray together against this common foe. Pray.
Let us join the thousands that pray this prayer from “My Catholic Life! Inc.” daily:
“Most Merciful and Triune God, we come to You in our weakness. We come to You in our fear. We come to You with trust. For You alone are our hope. We place before You the disease present in our world. We turn to You in our time of need. Bring wisdom to doctors. Give understanding to scientists. Endow caregivers with compassion and generosity. Bring healing to those who have lost a loved one. Welcome those who have died, into Your Eternal Home. Stabilize our communities. Unite us in our hearts. Fill us with confidence in Your care. Lord Jesus, I trust in You. Lord Jesus, I trust in You. Lord Jesus, I trust in You. Amen.”
Every day we need to pray. We need a good prayer life. Sometimes it is hard. Sometimes it is easy. But we need to get in our “comfortable spot” and listen to God and talk to God in prayer.
We all need this routine in our daily lives. Prayer should be as natural to us as breathing is. We need to remember that for Christians, these two things are very necessary for our existence.
Mankind’s belief and spirituality are mirrored by the method that Catholics and Christians use in their prayer life. We Catholics have Christ as the center of our prayer life. Jesus routes our actions and thoughts to the Eternal Father, God, as our praying is inspired by the presence of the Holy Spirit. Our Catholic spirituality puts much importance and value on our devotion to God by our prayer life.
Prayer can be very personal. It is like being the only one of its kind for each of us. Prayer is like in basketball, one on one, in a relationship with God and our life with him. But let us remember, prayer is also part of a group setting, a community, and no one is excluded.
That is what happens every time Mass is celebrated. Group prayer. Individual prayer. Talking to God. Listening to God.
Silence for us is the stillness of our soul, and we are united with God our creator as we listen to him. Perhaps Catholics get silent because of the wonder and awe that come over us during our celebration of Mass, the Liturgy of the Word and Liturgy of the Eucharist.
Pope Francis says this about prayer: “Prayer for me is always a prayer full of memory, of recollection, even the memory of my own history or what the Lord has done in his church or in a particular parish.”
He goes on to say, “For me, it is the memory of which St. Ignatius speaks in the encounter with the merciful Christ crucified: ‘What have I done for Christ? What am I doing for Christ? What should I do for Christ?’ It is the memory of which Ignatius speaks when he asks us to recall the gifts we have received.”
For Pope Francis, it is combining his memory of his life and the works he has performed during his religious life, and he expresses this in his prayers.
Have we thanked Jesus for the various gifts that we have received from him? Pray. Thank him in prayer. Talk and listen. This is a good start to your prayer life.
Let us close with this:
From Psalm 86, A prayer of David, verse 5-7: “Lord, you are good and forgiving, most merciful to all who call on you. Lord, hear my prayer; listen to my cry for help. On the day of my distress I call to you, for you will answer me.”
Prayer is powerful! Prayer is awesome! Prayer is humbling! Prayer life is important!
