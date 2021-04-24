BOB COX: The Easter Season

Easter. We all know about Easter.

However, do we know anything about the Easter Season?

Let us examine this special season of the liturgical year. But first, let us learn of the origin of the word “Easter.” Then we will examine the Eastertide.

The word “Easter” comes from Old English, meaning simply the “East.” The sun that rises in the East, bringing light, warmth and hope, is a symbol for the Christian of the rising Jesus, who is the true light of the world. The Paschal Candle used during the Easter Vigil is a central symbol of this divine light, which is Jesus. It is kept near the ambo throughout Eastertide and lit for all liturgical celebrations.

The Easter Season is the most important of all liturgical times, which Catholics celebrate as Jesus’ resurrection from the dead, culminating in His Ascension to the Father and sending of the Holy Spirit upon the church. The Octave of Easter consists of the eight days that go from the first Sunday to the second Sunday. It is a way of prolonging the joy of the initial day.