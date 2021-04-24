BOB COX: The Easter Season

Easter. We all know about Easter.
However, do we know anything about the Easter Season?
Let us examine this special season of the liturgical year. But first, let us learn of the origin of the word “Easter.” Then we will examine the Eastertide.
The word “Easter” comes from Old English, meaning simply the “East.” The sun that rises in the East, bringing light, warmth and hope, is a symbol for the Christian of the rising Jesus, who is the true light of the world. The Paschal Candle used during the Easter Vigil is a central symbol of this divine light, which is Jesus. It is kept near the ambo throughout Eastertide and lit for all liturgical celebrations.
The Easter Season is the most important of all liturgical times, which Catholics celebrate as Jesus’ resurrection from the dead, culminating in His Ascension to the Father and sending of the Holy Spirit upon the church. The Octave of Easter consists of the eight days that go from the first Sunday to the second Sunday. It is a way of prolonging the joy of the initial day.
There are 50 days of Easter going from the first Sunday (Easter) all the way to Pentecost. Easter Time is defined by the joy of glorified life and the victory over death expressed most fully in the great resounding cry of the Christian: “Alleluia! He is risen!”
The Exsultet: The Proclamation of Easter: “Be glad, let earth be glad, as glory floods her, ablaze with light from her eternal King, let all corners of the earth be glad, knowing an end to gloom and darkness.” (USCCB)
Part of the 50 days of Easter is the Second Sunday of Easter (or Sunday of Divine Mercy). When mankind began to experience an “eclipse of the sense of God,” and therefore, to lose the understanding of the sanctity and inherent dignity of human life, in 1931 Jesus appeared to Sister Faustina in Poland. With the appearance to Sr. Faustina, Jesus expressed His desire for a feast to celebrate His Mercy. The Feast of Divine Mercy includes a public blessing and liturgical veneration of His image with the inscription “Jesus, I trust in You.”
During the 50-day Season of Easter, we also celebrate “The Ascension.” The Paschal Mystery culminates in the Ascension of our Lord Jesus. After His appearance here on earth in His Risen Body, and “after giving instructions through the Holy Spirit to the Apostles whom He had chosen,” (Acts 1:2), Jesus “was lifted up and a cloud took him from their sight.” (Acts 1:9) “Christ’s ascension marks the definitive entrance of Jesus’ humanity into God’s heavenly domain, whence he will come again.” (Acts 1:11)
Then on the 50th day of Easter, we celebrate the day of Pentecost. On Pentecost, the Holy Spirit gave Jesus’ disciples the strength to fulfill their command or duty to spread the Good News of Jesus.
“After Pentecost, and receiving the gifts of the Holy Spirit, they understood their mission to spread the Good News of Jesus, and they had the courage to come out of hiding and speak openly about who Jesus was and what he had accomplished by his dying and hiding.” The church marks this day through a special liturgical celebration: “The Solemnity of Pentecost, which crowns and fulfills the Easter Season, is a good time to pray for a deeper indwelling of the Holy Spirit.” (USCCB)
So, let us remember that the Easter Season this year lasts from April 4 to May 23 and let us keep celebrating Easter by celebrating these 50 days with joy, love, salvation and His Mercy! Amen!
