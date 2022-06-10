BOB COX: The month of June

Greetings, my neighbors! June is such a busy and important month. For instance, Flag Day is June 14, Father’s Day is on June 19, Juneteenth is June 19, and summer begins on June 21. For the Catholic Church, we have several Feast Days and Solemnities in June.

These special days for Catholics are Pentecost Sunday (June 5), The Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church (June 6), The Most Holy Trinity Sunday (June 12), St. Anthony of Padua, Priest and Doctor of the Church (June 13), The Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ Sunday [Corpus Christi] (June 19), The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus (June 24), and The Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary (June 25).

The month of June in the Catholic Church is designated as the” Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.” “[The Son of God] worked with human hands, He thought with a human mind, acted by human choice and loved with a human heart.” (Gaudium et spes, no. 22 by Pope Paul VI)

According to Sr. Theresa Marie Nguyen, “Jesus Christ loved with a human heart. Pope Pius XII’s encyclical, Haurietis aquas (1956), asserts that, from the moment of his conception in Mary’s womb, the Savior’s heart was formed, and it beat with a love at once human and divine. Jesus’ heart was filled with pity for the widow of Nain (Lk 7:13); it (His heart) was moved with compassion at the sight of the crowd who were like sheep without a shepherd (Mt 9:36); and it (His heart) throbbed with sorrow at the death of Lazarus (Lk 11:35). In these movements of Jesus’ human affectivity, the Incarnate love of God is made known to us.” (God’s Servant First: The Sacred Heart of Jesus-A Reign of Love, 2019)

Pope Francis, on June 1, 2022, during his general audience, invited all Catholics, especially the young people, to seek the Sacred Heart of Jesus as the source of the love of Christ, and to bring this love “to the ends of the earth.” The Pope goes on to say, “Today, we begin the month dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, source of love and peace.” Francis continues, “Open yourselves to this love and take it ‘to the ends of the earth,’ witnessing to the goodness and mercy that flow from the Heart of Jesus.”

Devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus gained momentum when St. Margaret Mary Alacoque encountered visions of Jesus as she prayed in front of the Blessed Holy Eucharist. Because of these visions, St. Margaret Alacoque was taught ways to venerate the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

St. Margaret Alacoque learned different devotions to the Sacred Heart, such as the idea of a Holy Hour on Thursdays, receiving the Eucharist on the first Friday of the month (which the Catholic Churches in Florence call the First Friday Services), and establishing the feast of the Sacred Heart after Corpus Christi (The Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ Sunday).

During these visions, St. Margaret Mary Alacoque commented, “He disclosed to me the marvels of his Love and the inexplicable secrets of his Sacred Heart.” Because of these visions, Pope Leo XIII in his encyclical, Annum sacrum, consecrated the whole world to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Whether Catholic or not, it would be a good idea to keep the month of June dedicated to the Heart of Christ and follow the devotions that are suggested, but most important, PRAY to Jesus and ask for His divine mercy, because we do not know when our final day on earth will be. Ask my family, our brother died on May 16, 2022, but he was ready, as he kept his faith and prayed … not just for himself, but most important, he prayed for you the day before he left this earth. That is the love Jesus teaches us through His Sacred Heart.

