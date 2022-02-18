BOB COX: Valentine’s Day?

Greetings, my friends, and I hope you enjoyed your “Valentine’s Day!” For me, Valentine Day starts the kickoff of spring. Our red maple trees and silver maple tree have begun to bud by then; our blueberry bushes are budding also. The daffodils have bloomed by then, and our day lilies are growing new shoots.
Now, alluding to my title “Valentine’s Day?” which St. Valentine were you thinking about on that special day? Did you know that there were a dozen St. Valentines and even a pope named Valentine that you could have chosen from? There is also a female St. Valentine (Valentina) that could have been honored on this day also.
My researching produces the fact that there is a possibility that there are two different Valentines that the holiday may have been named for. One of these men recognized by the Catholic Church was a genuine man who died approximately in the year 270 A.D. One report from the 1400s indicates that Valentine was a temple priest near Rome, who helped Christian couples get married and was discovered by the Roman authorities and was ordered to be beheaded by Emperor Claudius II. Another report indicates that Valentine was the bishop of Terni and was executed and martyred by Emperor Claudius II near the outer boundaries of Rome. Unfortunately, because of the similarities between these two reports, researchers feel that they probably refer to the same man.
But let us remember that the saint we acknowledge on Valentine’s Day is known for the record as St. Valentine of Rome. This differentiates him from the dozen Valentines on the list. As a side note, the most recently canonized Valentine is St. Valentine Berrio-Ochoa, a Spanish member of the Dominican order. He served as a bishop in Vietnam until he was martyred and beheaded in 1861. Pope St. John Paul II canonized St. Valentine Berrio-Ochoa in 1988. And as I stated earlier, there was a Pope Valentine that served as pope for a mere 40 days in 827 A.D.
St. Valentine is the patron saint for engaged couples, happy marriages, epilepsy, beekeepers, traveling, fainting and plagues. As a saint, Valentine is expected to be active in the afterlife. Some of his holy duties might include interceding for us on the occasion of people praying to him for his help and protection for the living people of God. And of course, people pray to him to keep guard over the lives of lovers and for the responsibilities mentioned above.
There is no historical evidence of romantic celebrations on Valentine’s Day until Geoffrey Chaucer wrote a poem named “Parliament of Foules” (modern translation is “Parliament of Fowls”) in approximately 1375 A.D. This poet may have instituted what is today called St. Valentine’s Day, as he wrote about courtly love and romance.
Chaucer even refers to February 14th. as the day that birds and people will find an appropriate mate or lover. Interesting…
Today, we have cards and chocolate associated with St. Valentine’s Day, among other things. This tradition was started at some point in the 1840s. By then, much of the world had accepted the idea that there needed to be a holiday that promoted romantic love, so that holiday became St. Valentine’s Day. The Victorians of the age adored the idea of courtly, romantic love, and so they gave each other exquisite cards, gifts, and chocolate.
Chocolate, chocolate, chocolate! Oh, how people love chocolate! Chocolate was known long ago; in fact, it has been around since the time of the Aztec civilization. Mesoamerican history proclaims that chocolate indeed has been used as a love food.
The Mayan and Aztec civilizations, mainly the upper-class elite, were known to enjoy a special beverage that contained cacao beans with vanilla, chili beans, cornmeal, and honey. This concoction is said to have increased one’s desire and made their loved one more receptive to romance. Once Europeans discovered this about cacao and chocolate, it wasn’t long before royalty started to give chocolate mixed with amber to their lovers to try to make them more receptive to love making.
Whether you believe that chocolate gives someone the power of love, or that it influences your mood or state of mind, just remember, it is always a good idea to give your dearly beloved one a box of chocolate, a lovely card (possibly with Cupid on it) and even a nice gift that is meaningful to your loved one or loved ones next year on Valentine’s Day.
Just remember, Valentine’s Day is a day to show your respect for and your love for another human being. There was no Valentine’s Day 2000 years ago, but Jesus Christ loved you. He died for you. He rose from the dead for you. He saved you. On Valentine’s Day, and every day, all you have to do is LOVE Jesus Christ.
