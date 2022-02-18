BOB COX: Valentine’s Day?

Chaucer even refers to February 14th. as the day that birds and people will find an appropriate mate or lover. Interesting…

Today, we have cards and chocolate associated with St. Valentine’s Day, among other things. This tradition was started at some point in the 1840s. By then, much of the world had accepted the idea that there needed to be a holiday that promoted romantic love, so that holiday became St. Valentine’s Day. The Victorians of the age adored the idea of courtly, romantic love, and so they gave each other exquisite cards, gifts, and chocolate.

Chocolate, chocolate, chocolate! Oh, how people love chocolate! Chocolate was known long ago; in fact, it has been around since the time of the Aztec civilization. Mesoamerican history proclaims that chocolate indeed has been used as a love food.

The Mayan and Aztec civilizations, mainly the upper-class elite, were known to enjoy a special beverage that contained cacao beans with vanilla, chili beans, cornmeal, and honey. This concoction is said to have increased one’s desire and made their loved one more receptive to romance. Once Europeans discovered this about cacao and chocolate, it wasn’t long before royalty started to give chocolate mixed with amber to their lovers to try to make them more receptive to love making.