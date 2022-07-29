BOB COX: Who is my neighbor?

Greetings, friends and neighbors.

I would like to talk briefly about the Beatitudes. According to St. Matthew, Christ went up the mountain and sat down and called his disciples to come and listen to him (Sermon on the Mount.) At this time, Jesus taught his disciples the Beatitudes that we are to live by to live an enjoyable life.

These Beatitudes fulfill the promises made to Abraham by God and to all his descendants as well as describing the rewards that will be ours as faithful followers of Jesus.

Accordingly, the Beatitudes consist of: Blessed are the poor in spirit, theirs is the kingdom of God. Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy. Blessed are they who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are they who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be satisfied. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God. Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the land. Blessed are the clean in heart, for they will see God. Blessed are they who mourn, for they will be comforted.

I would like to emphasize this discussion of some of the Beatitudes with this Gospel message from St. Luke:

There was a scholar of the law who stood up to test Jesus and said, “Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” Jesus said to him, “What is written in the law? How do you read it?” He replied, “You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, with all your being, with all your strength, and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself.” He replied to him, “You have answered correctly; do this and you will live.”

But because he wished to justify himself, he said to Jesus, “And who is my neighbor?” Jesus replied, “A man fell victim to robbers as he went down from Jerusalem to Jericho. They stripped and beat him and went off leaving him half-dead. A priest happened to be going down that road, but when he saw him, he passed by on the opposite side. Likewise, a Levite came to the place, and when he saw him, he passed by on the opposite side. But a Samaritan traveler who came upon him was moved with compassion at the sight. He approached the victim, poured oil and wine over his wounds and bandaged them. Then he lifted him up on his own animal, took him to an inn, and cared for him. The next day he took out two silver coins and gave them to the innkeeper with the instruction, ‘Take care of him. If you spend more than what I have given you, I shall repay you on my way back.’

Which of these three, in your opinion, was neighbor to the robbers’ victim?” He answered, “The one who treated him with mercy.”

Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise.” (Luke 10:25-37)

My brothers and sisters, our Christian faith leads us to perform the Beatitudes, just like in the above Gospel: “Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy; Blessed are the pure of heart, for they shall see God.”

So, my friends, from my perspective, the Beatitudes tell us that even in difficult times, we are blessed because Jesus tells us that by following these beatitudes (as well as following the Commandments), we will be eligible for eternity in heaven.

And our Christian faith also tells us in the Gospel of Matthew that Jesus said, “You shall love the Lord your God with all you heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.” And “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” Matthew 22:40 tells us,” The whole law and the prophets depend on these two commandments.”

Just as Jesus told the scholar, “Go and do likewise,” we must live the Beatitudes and the two greatest commandments as if our lives depended on it, because they DO! AMEN!