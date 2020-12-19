CHRIS HANDLEY: Lesson from the curb

As I drove down Evans Street toward town headed to the Florence City Center the other day, I came to the Federal Building and was stopped. A blue mini van was stalled in the road.

A Black woman and man were trying to get the van out of the road so traffic could pass. When I came up the two of them were pushing the van backward toward me so that they could maneuver the car into the parking lot next to Evans Street. You know, two people trying to push a vehicle will not be able to get the car to go up a driveway entry, even though it is a flat area. So even though they tried, they got stuck and traffic still could not pass.

But something happened next that warmed my heart.

I drove into the parking lot and jumped out prepared to help push. Then even before I got to the van, three other men appeared. All four of us took our positions on the back end of the van without a word.

It was an amazing array of manhood. I was wearing khakis and a button down. Another bearded man was in a hoody and looked to be headed to the beach. A construction worker was still wearing his orange and yellow vest and hard hat. And another was in a T-shirt and jeans.