CHRIS HANDLEY: Let’s address the ‘unacceptable realities’

I was in Estes Park, Colorado, last month meeting with a group of city network leaders who have a heart for seeing their cities transformed.
In fact, the convener/leader of our time, Eric Swanson, wrote a book called “To Transform the City.”
One of the participants at our gathering is a leader in the Boston (Massachusetts) Collaborative, and the vision for their movement involved addressing the “unacceptable realities” in their community.
That made me think about the unacceptable realities in our community that need to addressed.
The day I returned from my Colorado trip, I was grateful to participate in a ServeFLO volunteer event at HOPE Village, House of Hope’s tiny house campus on Darlington Street. About 60 volunteers came out two consecutive Saturdays to put some finishing touches on landscaping, furniture building, cleaning, etc. I realized these people were volunteering to help deal with one of the “unacceptable realities” of Florence: homelessness. Volunteering is the secret to how Florence will grow and even thrive. These folks who care enough to give their own time to help are the secret to thriving.
This brought to mind the time another group of volunteers/friends were helping pack food boxes at Southern Calvary Baptist when I first met Mary. Mary regularly picked up a food box of food donated from Harvest Hope Food Bank. She’s a widow living on disability, and she needed the extra help to make it.
She lived in her family home that was built in 1926.
The house was in serious disrepair, and she was living in it with no electricity or water! The house was rat-infested, and the floors were falling through to the ground. She was living in an “unacceptable reality.”
Our hearts broke for Mary living in these conditions! And this group determined that Mary had come across our path, much like the Good Samaritan had come across the man beaten to the point of death on the road to Jericho. And so we picked Mary up and began to carry her to safety.
I want to partner with anyone and all who want to note the “unacceptable realities” of Florence and do something to overcome those realities. If you are interested in helping Florence, let’s talk!
Chris Handley is the associate pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Florence and the leader of Helping Florence Flourish. Email him at chandley@florencefirst.org.