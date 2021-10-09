CHRIS HANDLEY: Let’s address the ‘unacceptable realities’

I was in Estes Park, Colorado, last month meeting with a group of city network leaders who have a heart for seeing their cities transformed.

In fact, the convener/leader of our time, Eric Swanson, wrote a book called “To Transform the City.”

One of the participants at our gathering is a leader in the Boston (Massachusetts) Collaborative, and the vision for their movement involved addressing the “unacceptable realities” in their community.

That made me think about the unacceptable realities in our community that need to addressed.

The day I returned from my Colorado trip, I was grateful to participate in a ServeFLO volunteer event at HOPE Village, House of Hope’s tiny house campus on Darlington Street. About 60 volunteers came out two consecutive Saturdays to put some finishing touches on landscaping, furniture building, cleaning, etc. I realized these people were volunteering to help deal with one of the “unacceptable realities” of Florence: homelessness. Volunteering is the secret to how Florence will grow and even thrive. These folks who care enough to give their own time to help are the secret to thriving.